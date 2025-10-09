Kenny Wallace reminisces paying Dale Earnhardt back for getting his NASCAR career started by assisting in his final Talladega win

Kenny Wallace recalled one of the most famous stories in NASCAR when he pushed Dale Earnhardt towards the finish line at Talladega in 2000. He said that Sr. was the one who gave him his big break when he started off, and he was inclined to return the legendary racer's favor.Kenny Wallace took pride in his key part in Dale Earnhardt's last NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega in October 2000. He saw it as a way to pay Dale back for helping start his career earlier. In that famous race, Earnhardt moved from 18th place to the front with just four laps to go. This big jump happened because Wallace pushed hard in the draft. Wallace remembers the moment Earnhardt needed help, and he decided to assist his old teacher. He felt he had to give back since Earnhardt had given Wallace his first NASCAR chance in the No. 8 car at Martinsville. As the race reached its climax, Wallace found himself right behind Earnhardt, foregoing aggressive moves for his own win and dedicating his push to “The Intimidator.”In an episode of Harvick Happy Hour, Kenny Wallace wasn't shy about telling this famous story about helping the late great Dale Sr.:&quot;So Dale Earnhardt Sr. gave me my first break....He let me drive his car. So now fast forward years and years, I have a bad pit stop at Talladega. I look in the mirror and here's Earnhardt behind me. Earnhardt followed me halfway to the front and we were slicing and dicing. So I get picked by Matt Kenseth. Earnhardt ends up in front of me.&quot;He further added:&quot;I'm just committed to him because it's the right thing for me to do. And all of a sudden Earnhardt's big Paul comes up and he's like this. I'm like, in that millisecond, I thought he helped me get my career started, him and Rusty. All right, here we go. There's 250,000 people in the grandstands and we're coming through the triavel. I could hear the fans and I'm on Earnhardt's a**.&quot;Kenny Wallace made his debut at the national series in 1988 and subsequently took part in 344 NASCAR Cup Series races. He achieved his highest ranking in 1999 when he was 22nd. Although he never got a Cup Series race victory, he managed a decent 27 top-10 finishes.However, Wallace was the star of the NASCAR Xfinity (Busch) Series. There, he collected nine victories, 10 pole positions, and an incredible 173 top-10 finishes in 547 starts. Observing his consistent performance, he was rewarded with the 1989 Busch Series Rookie of the Year award. Furthermore, the fans also voted him Most Popular Driver three times.Kenny Wallace outlines the “real problem” with NASCARKenny Wallace, former NASCAR driver and current media personality, recently voiced concerns about the state of NASCAR’s current driver lineup compared to previous generations. Wallace argued that there is more conversation around the legends and stories of the “good old days” than there is about today’s drivers, which he considers a “real problem” for the sport.“Here is a real problem with (NASCAR). There’s more talk about the good ole days than there are about drivers today.”, he posted on X.Kenny Wallace @Kenny_WallaceLINKHere is a REAL PROBLEM with @NASCAR . There’s more talk about the good ole days than there are about drivers today😳Now 62, Wallace maintains an influential voice in NASCAR culture through his Herm &amp; Schrader podcast, co-hosted with Ken Schrader, and his popular “Coffee with Kenny” social media series, where he shares unfiltered opinions.