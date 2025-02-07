Dale Jr. drops an unfiltered take on the concerns of working with people who aren’t his family: ”There are things that ruffle your feathers” 

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt started a new podcast series, "Bless Your Hardt," on the Dirty Mo Media podcast YouTube channel. In their first episode, aired on Friday, February 7, Earnhardt Jr. expressed his concerns about working with non-family members.

Amy Earnhardt was an interior designer and met Dale Jr. in 2009 when he hired her to renovate his property in North Carolina. The couple dated for several years and tied the knot a year before his retirement on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. They share two beautiful daughters - Isla Rose Earnhardt and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

In the podcast, Dale Jr. highlighted the difference between family and non-family colleagues. He expressed his concerns and said [04:00 onwards]:

Trending

"When you're working with people that aren't your family, there are things that myth you or ruffle your feathers, but you don't react to it in a certain way."

"Because you got to be professional, but when it's family, that guard is down or that walls down, and you can be a little more, Hey, hey, this bothered me I'm and react to that however you want, and, um, it's harder, I think, to swallow your pride and say you were wrong or compromise or whatever it is to bring everybody back together, right?" he added.

The all-new podcast series "Bless Your Hardt" focuses on family matters, including the daddy-daughter dance Amy shared on her Instagram a few days ago and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s take on video games.

Dale Jr.'s wife expressed her excitement over JR Motorsports' lineup for the 2025 season

In January 2025, two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt attended JR Motorsports' conference. She took to Instagram to show support for her husband's team's kick-off day for the 2025 season featuring reigning champion Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil.

Amy captioned the story:

"Team kickoff day! So excited for all of these guys! Gonna be another great year for @jrmotorsports [JR Motorsports]!"

Dale Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup features Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Connor Zilisch. Additionally, JR Motorsports will field a fifth car in collaboration with Trackhouse Racing Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

Further, Justin Allgaier will drive the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in his team's Cup Series debut with sponsorship from Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey at the Daytona 500 scheduled on February 16. Meanwhile, Connor Hall and Caden Kvapil will drive for the team in the Late Model stock racing series.

Expand Tweet

After a stacked lineup for 2025, Dale Jr. decided to sit this season out. He previously competed in the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway in the 2024 season. He qualified in 13th place and finished the race in seventh place in the #88 Chevy after facing radio issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback