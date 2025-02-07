“I feel like you really like to argue”: Amy Earnhardt takes a subtle jibe at husband Dale Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, opened up about how her husband deals with disagreements. She took a subtle jibe at Earnhardt Jr. and said he likes to argue with everyone around him even in moments when he shouldn't.

Earnhardt Jr. is a former NASCAR driver who met Amy Reimann during his early racing days at Hendrick Motorsports. They married in December 2016, before the driver's final Cup Series season commenced. Today, the couple launched a new show called Bless Your 'Hardt, which revolves around the Earnhardt family.

The show was off to a rough start after Amy playfully took a dig at Dale Jr. about resorting to an argument. She said (via X):

"I feel like you really like to argue."

The 26-time Cup race winner then denied his wife's claims. However, Amy went on to say:

"You like to clown, debate, argue, and poke at everyone around you."

In response, Dale Jr. said he just wanted to be a "smartass" and joke around. Amy stated her husband's antics create arguments.

"Sometimes, it's not the right time for that," Amy added.

At the end, the couple agreed that the podcast might be a good opportunity to settle disagreements and help them grow.

Aside from arguments, the pilot episode of the all-new Bless Your 'Hardt show discussed family matters, including the daddy-daughter dance, Earnhardt Jr.'s take on video games, and picking which artwork of their daughter to keep.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy are parents to two daughters, Isla Rose, 6, and Nicole Lorraine, 4. The younger sibling's name came from Amy's middle name (Nicole) and Dale Jr.'s mom's middle name (Lorraine).

Amy expressed excitement for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver lineup in 2025

Amy Earnhardt showed her support for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver lineup at his race team, JR Motorsports. In an Instagram post, she expressed excitement about the team's kickoff day for the 2025 season, featuring team drivers including Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil.

She wrote (via Instagram):

"Team kickoff day! So excited for all of these guys! Gonna be another great year for @jrmotorsports [JR Motorsports]!"

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup consists of Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Connor Zilisch. The team will also field Cup drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen in select races.

Allgaier will also attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500. Driving the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro, the 2024 Xfinity Series champion will lead JR Motorsports' debut in the premier series with sponsorship from Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey.

Meanwhile, Connor Hall and Caden Kvapil will drive for JR Motorsports in late-model stock racing.

With a stacked driver lineup, Earnhardt Jr. decided to sit out from NASCAR this year. His previous entry was in the 2024 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. He finished the night race seventh in the No. 88 Chevrolet after starting 13th.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. driving the No. 88 Chevy in the 2024 Food City 300 - Source: Imagn

However, Dale Jr. is scheduled for a limited late model stock car racing schedule in the Budweiser No. 8 car. The race car pays homage to his ride during his time at Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI), the now-defunct race team his late father owned.

