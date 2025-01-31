Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt expresses “excitement for her JRM drivers” at the team kickoff day

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy, made her feelings known about the JR Motorsports driver lineup for 2025. Amy expressed excitement over the team's six drivers set to compete in various racing series, including the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earnhardt Jr. is a former NASCAR driver who wed Amy Reimann in 2016 ahead of his final full-time Cup season. The couple met in 2009 when Dale Jr. hired Amy's design firm to work on his Kannapolis home. They publicized their romantic relationship two years later.

In an Instagram post, Amy Earnhardt shared a photo of the JR Motorsports driver lineup during their team kickoff day.

"Team kickoff day! So excited for all of these guys! Gonna be another great year for @jrmotorsports!" Amy wrote.

Trending

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

JR Motorsports will predominantly compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a four-car lineup. The list includes Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, and defending series champion Justin Allgaier.

Kvapil and Zilisch will debut in the second-tier series driving the No. 1 and No. 88 Chevrolet, respectively. Meanwhile, Allgaier (No. 7) and Smith (No. 8) will return to their cars from last year for the 2025 season. Connor Hall and Caden Kvapil will represent the team in late-model stock racing.

As mentioned, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team will race in the NASCAR Cup Series this year. Allgaier will do the honors of driving the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Daytona 500 with sponsorship from Traveller Whiskey.

In addition, JR Motorsports will field Cup drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen in select Xfinity races.

As for the team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. planned to sit out from part-time NASCAR entry this year, a first in his racing career. However, the Kannapolis native is set to compete in select late-model races, driving the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet as a nod to his first racecar in the premier series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife shares daughter crashing their podcast shoot

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s daughter, Nicole, recently made an appearance on his podcast, Dale Jr. Download. The moment was captured by Amy Earnhardt and posted on social media, which she coupled with a hilarious caption. Amy wrote:

"Take your critter to work day"

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

The Dale Jr. Download is a podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. where he discusses the latest developments in the world of stock car racing. Throughout the years, the 26-time Cup race winner hosted some of the most notable NASCAR personalities on the show, including Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip.

The 50-year-old also invited former NASCAR crew members who worked alongside his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., producing unprecedented stories about the seven-time champ.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the family in 2021 - Source: Getty

Outside work, Earnhardt Jr. is a father of two. His eldest child is Isla Rose, born in April 2018. The couple welcomed their second child, Nicole Lorraine, in October 2020. Her name was taken from Amy's middle name, Nicole, and Dale Jr.'s mother's name, Lorraine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback