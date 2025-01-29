Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shares adorable pictures of daughter Nicole crashing their podcast shoot

Amy Earnhardt recently shared adorable pictures of daughter Nicole crashing a podcast shoot with Dale Earnhardt Jr. She shared two pictures and a video on her Instagram Story.

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr. started dating in 2009 when Amy, an interior designer at the time, was hired to renovate Dale’s home in North Carolina. What had started as a professional relationship, quickly turned into a romantic one. They got married on December 31st, 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Amy is regularly seen on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast Dale Jr. Download and is also very candid about her relationship.

The couple shares pictures of their daughters enjoying together from their daily adventures. One such moment was recorded by Amy on her Instagram, where she shared stories of her daughter, Nicole crashing her and Dale’s podcast recording.

She hilariously captioned it:

"Take your critter to work day"

Screenshot via Instagram - @mrsamyearnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr., born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, is the son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and a celebrated figure in his own right. Known affectionately as "Junior," he won the prestigious Daytona 500 twice and was awarded the Most Popular Driver Award 15 times from 2003 to 2017. His career began in the Xfinity Series, where he clinched back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999 before moving to the Cup Series in 1999, where he secured a total of 26 victories.

After retiring from racing in 2017, Earnhardt transitioned to a commentary role with NBC Sports and focused on his ownership of JR Motorsports, a team he co-owns with his sister Kelley Earnhardt and Rick Hendrick. His contributions to the sport have been recognized with his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021, solidifying his legacy within the racing community.

Earnhardt's influence extends beyond the racetrack; he has become a prominent advocate for mental health awareness and has shared personal experiences with fans. His journey reflects not only his achievements but also his commitment to fostering a supportive environment for fellow drivers and fans alike.

"It totally blew me away": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy revealed how he 'knocked it out of the park' with his marriage proposal

Amy Earnhardt also recently shared the story of how Dale Earnhardt Jr. proposed to her, revealing that the moment took place in a church in Germany during a trip focused on tracing his family roots.

In an interview with Kenny Wallace on January 16, Amy recounted how Dale, along with his sister Kelley and her husband, planned the trip after receiving encouragement from a JRM employee. The couple explored a small German town, and on the second day, while Amy was near the altar in the church, she turned around to find Dale on one knee proposing to her. As they had previously discussed not getting married, the proposal came as a complete surprise to her.

"I literally just look at him like, 'What? Are you sure?' He starts going through his whole spiel, Kelley is crying already, and then he gives me the ring. And then we had a few moments afterwards as Kelley and LW and Martin walk out. I am like, 'Are you sure-sure? Are you sure?' Up until that moment we'd had so many conversations about not getting married that I never thought it would happen and I was okay with that and we were there for the ancestory to begin with. So it totally blew me away, but he really knocked it out of the park," Amy recalled [52:47 onwards].

The couple has two daughters, Isla Rose (born on April 30, 2018) and Nicole Lorraine (born in October 2020).

