Dale Jr. hypes up 'potentially the biggest event in grassroots short track history' after milestone broadcasting agreement

By Karan Yadav
Modified Apr 02, 2025 04:49 GMT
Former NASCAR star driver and co-owner of CARS Tour Dale Jr. recently shared exciting news about the "biggest event in grassroots" stock car auto racing. Since Earnhardt Jr. took over the series, he has been on a mission to promote southeast drivers to a wider audience.

FloRacing has reached an agreement with FOX Sports for the upcoming All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. FlowRacing also revealed that for the first time in CARS Tour history, FS1 will carry the live flag-to-flag coverage of the series. Following the major announcement competitors in the zMAX CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour will get a new opportunity to showcase their skills to a larger audience.

Reflecting upon the big news for the CARS Tour series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series engineer Robert Hiby wrote, tagging Dale Jr. (via X):

"This has the potential to be the biggest event in grassroots short track racing history and an advertisement for how great local racing is. I can only hope it is a good race with plenty of respect, unlike some recent short track races… @CARSTour @DaleJr."
Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his excitement and replied to Hiby, saying:

"You ain't seen nothing yet Robert..."
FloRacing announcer Eric Brennan will join Dale Jr. and Kevin Harvick in the booth for the LMSC Tour at North Wilkesboro. Brennan has previously worked with FS1 during their ARCA Menards Series broadcast. Also, Blake McCandless will be down for the pit road coverage with one more announcer yet to be determined.

NASCAR legend Dale Jr. reveals the prize money chart of his co-owned CARS Tour series

On March 31, 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the prize pool for the Late Model Stock CAR Tour series that he co-owns with Kevin Harvick. The first-place prize is $10,000, and the rest is divided based on the driver's performance.

The series features two divisions, the Late Model Stock Car and Pro Late Model, and acts as a stepping stone for drivers who aim to debut in NASCAR. LMSC is a division based on short-track racing, and the car chassis are taken from NASCAR national touring cars.

In January 2023, Dale Jr., Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton acquired the CARS Tour series. The NASCAR stars aimed to promote the growth and longevity of the series.

Earnhardt Jr. unveiled the prize money by sharing an X post two weeks ahead of the first event of the series.

"LMSC racing in two weeks. @zMAXFormula @CARSTour @CordeleSpeedway," read the post.

Dale Jr. has continued his family's legacy with his venture in stock car racing. He secured the Most Popular Driver award 15 times in his 19-year stint in the Cup Series. Additionally, he also co-owns the Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports with his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller.

