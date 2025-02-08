Dale Jr. reposts $12M HMS star Chase Elliott’s 2017 Daytona 500 throwback picture 

With the 2025 Daytona 500 just around the corner, Chase Elliott posted his previous entries in the "Great American Race" on Instagram. Dale Earnhardt Jr. reposted one of these photos where he and Elliott locked the front row in 2017.

Chase Elliott is a 29-year-old NASCAR driver currently competing full-time for Hendrick Motorsports. The Dawsonville native, who is worth $12M (as per Celebrity Net Worth), became the youngest Daytona 500 pole-sitter in 2016. He secured the pole position again the following year ahead of then-HMS teammate Dale Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his Instagram stories to repost the front-row lockout moment with Chase Elliott.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s story featuring Chase Elliott - Source: via @dalejr on Instagram

Elliott, meanwhile, looked forward to the upcoming Daytona 500 in a recent post, captioned:

"9️⃣ days ‘til Daytona 😏 You ready?"

During the 2017 Daytona 500, Chase Elliott failed to convert the pole position to a win after finishing 14th in the No. 24 Chevrolet.

His teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr., on the other hand, exited the race early following a multi-car wreck on lap 106. The No. 18 Toyota of Kyle Busch got loose and tagged the front right bumper of Dale Jr.'s No. 88. The wreck resulted in race-ending damages, which was unfortunate considering he was running first in his final Daytona 500 entry.

For the upcoming Daytona 500, Chase Elliott looks to secure his maiden win. His best finish was P2 in 2021 where then-Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski crashed out of the lead on the final lap.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16. ET. Elliott will enter the race following a pre-season victory at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on 2025 season with Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott poses with the winner sticker on his car in victory lane after winning the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Getty

Before the Cook Out Clash at Bowman, Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He believes the team is entering the new season with strong momentum from last year.

Speaking with veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Elliott said:

“Really how we ended the year, last year, just felt like our team was in a really good spot. Competing at a high level, leading some laps there in the closing month or so of the season, and just doing a lot of things that we need to do to contend so I was really pleased with that. I feel like our team is in a really good spot. We’ve had a little bit of a change over the winter like you always do, but I'm really excited about our personnel."

He added:

"I think everybody’s just in a good place again and really I think that’s all you can really ask for. We just gotta keep putting ourselves in those positions throughout races and keep having the pace we had there at the end of the year and I think the rest will come.”

During last year's Round of 8, then-playoff contender Elliott put up good results, including P2 and P5 finishes. However, three drivers advanced to the Championship 4 from race wins, with the final spot earned by William Byron on points.

Elliott started the 2025 season strong with a dominant race weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium. He topped the timing charts in practice sessions, won the Heat Race 1, and led 171 of 200 laps to finish first on Sunday's race.

