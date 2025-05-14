Dale Jr.’s concerning statement on NASCAR’s state: “Drivers have been programmed”

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr. recently weighed in on the sport losing the honesty and personality that kept it engaging and relatable to the fans. On his podcast, 'Dale Jr. Download,' he opined that the new drivers seemed 'programmed' to never admit to their mistakes.

Earnhardt Jr. cited an example from the recent Truck Series race, pointing out that Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar flipped Layne Riggs at the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 10. The duo had an intense battle during the final laps of the race before Riggs collided with Hocevar's rear end, making him spin sideways and hit the outside walls.

The Spire Motorsports driver nearly missed a massive spin and secured the win. However, Hocevar flipped Riggs off down the frontstretch for his last-minute move. Recalling the incident, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (via DirtyMoMedia on X):

"I think the drivers have kind of been programmed to never own up to doing anything wrong and nefarious over the past several years. I don't mind that he didn't know him." [01:12]

While speaking to the media, Carson Hocevar said he wanted to remind Layne Riggs that he had won the event. The Spire Motorsports driver will compete in the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.

"Make the regular season feel like the playoffs": Dale Jr. suggests new playoff format

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Jr. recently pitched a new idea for the playoff format. On his podcast, 'Dale Jr. Download,' he suggested that the playoffs should begin with the inaugural race of the season, the Daytona 500, and end with the one-round championship race.

The new format will change the dynamics of the current format, forcing drivers to start their grind from the first race. He added that the concept of the regular season champion would no longer be needed. Earnhardt Jr. explained (via Sports Illustrated):

“Starting in Daytona with the Daytona 500, the playoffs began, and the playoffs are the whole season ending with a final one-round championship round. You know, make the regular season feel like the playoffs.” (30:18).

“We don't feel that anymore. We have bad races; guys get out, they don't give a f***. They are going to come back next week with a chance to make the playoffs,” he added. (31:14)

However, the governing body hasn't made any changes to the current playoff format so far. After 12 races in the season, Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson is leading the Cup Series driver's playoff standings with 469 points. On the other hand, in the Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports (Dale Jr.'s co-owned team) driver Justin Allgaier ranks at the top of the standings with 471 points in 12 starts.

