Dale Jr.’s wife Amy drops 1-word reaction to Kelley Earnhardt’s son Wyatt’s ‘back-to-back’ win at Hickory Motor Speedway

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's son Wyatt Miller recently claimed his second consecutive win in the Limited Late Model Series race on Saturday (April 5). This prompted an excited one-word reaction from his aunt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy, on Instagram.

The 13-year-old Miller continued his remarkable start to his budding racing career. After his victory at Hickory Motor Speedway in the latest Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, Wyatt took to Instagram to post a carousel of images from the night. He was seen with his father, L.W. Miller, and the No. 73 team. His caption read:

"Back in Victory Lane at @hickoryspeedway 🏆 Can’t thank this team enough for their hard work! Thank you to my sponsors and everyone supporting me. BACK TO BACK"

Among the celebratory comments, Amy added her support and commented on the post, writing:

"Whooo! ☝🏼"

Wyatt's second career win in his rookie series marked an important family moment for the Earnhardts and Millers. The venue carries deep generational roots for the Earnhardt family, and Wyatt is the newest addition to its rich heritage.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's son wants to 'stay humble' after win on historic track

Wyatt Miller won the 35-lap race in his #73 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro at a track that is closely tied to the family. The Hickory Speedway is also called the 'America's Most Famous Short Track' since it has been witness to the rise of many racing talents.

Wyatt's mother, Kelley Earnhardt; father, Wayne Miller; uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr.; and late grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, have all raced and won at the North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway. Speaking on the Hickory Motor Speedway podcast, Kelley Earnhardt's son reflected on the generational significance of racing at such a historic venue for his family:

"Yeah, it was definitely a cool deal just to win because my whole family raced there — for my dad, I think my dad's dad, and then obviously the whole Earnhardt family… Honestly, I just try to stay humble, and then it’s just cool to have that (heritage) because you go to racetracks that my dad or my mom or my family members have raced on — it’s just cool to carry on the legacy," Miller said on the podcast. (8:57 onwards)

Wyatt’s maiden win on March 23 was also emotional for his mother, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who had posted her celebration in a video on social media. This was only the third start in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models series for the 13-year-old who already has two wins, drawing praise from fans and family alike.

Three races into his rookie career, Wyatt has proved his potential and added to a legacy that continues to evolve from Ralph Earnhardt and Dale Sr. to Dale Jr. and Kelley and now Wyatt.

