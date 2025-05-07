Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt has only 1-word to describe Zendaya’s stunning all-white MET Gala look

Dale Jr.’s wife, Amy Earnhardt, had a simple reaction to Zendaya’s all-white Met Gala appearance—and she expressed it with just one word. Amy shared her reaction through an Instagram story.
Amy Earnhardt, an interior designer by profession, is married to NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. She uploaded an Instagram Story during the Met Gala 2025 buzz. She shared a picture of Zendaya’s white suited look and wrote:
“Obsessed.”
Amy Earnhardt is the director of Micamy Design Studio’s Charlotte branch, a role she’s had since 2010. She got her degree in interior design from the University of Kentucky, where she was also a cheerleader and a member of the Wildcat Danzers.
As sourced via People.com, Amy has worked on a huge range of design projects, including corporate offices, hospitality spaces, medical facilities, retail environments, and luxury residential properties. Her career as an interior designer is what led to her meeting Dale Earnhardt for the first time.
As shared in the same interview, outside of her design work and family life, Amy Earnhardt has also been open about the challenges in her relationship with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The couple has credited therapy with helping them build a stronger foundation, especially early on when communication was difficult.
“Ralph” Gets His Attention: Why Amy Earnhardt Doesn’t Call Dale Jr. by His Name
Amy Earnhardt, the wife of Dale Jr., has a unique way of addressing her husband—and it’s not by the name the rest of the world uses. In a recent episode of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained how Amy started calling him “Ralph”, his legal first name, because “Dale Jr.” simply didn’t work when she tried to get his attention.
According to Amy, calling him by his full name never got a reaction, so one day she used “Ralph”—and it worked. Dale Jr. admitted that no one else calls him that, making it effective.
“The only reason I did that, to be fair, is because he didn’t hear me say Dale Jr. So Ralph is what started because I got his attention,” Amy said. (0:11 onwards)
Dale Earnhardt humorously added,
"That's fun for me too, I like that."
Amy, an interior designer with a degree from the University of Kentucky, was hired to work on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s North Carolina home in 2008. Their relationship turned romantic, but they kept it private until 2011. After dating for nearly seven years, they married on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards. Today, the couple has two daughters—Isla, born in 2018, and Nicole, born in 2020.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.