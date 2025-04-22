Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt makes her feelings known in an adorable Easter update

Amy Earnhardt, Dale Jr.'s wife, shared a wholesome social media post capturing her Easter celebration with friends and family. She revealed glimpses of the Earnhardt family enjoying a cozy camping trip in the Texas countryside.

Last year, Amy shared her Easter celebration at her family farm in Victoria, Texas. This year's getaway continues a heartwarming annual tradition for the family.

In an Instagram post, Amy shared a series of images showcasing her kids' adorable Easter nest. The carousel also featured the family's trip to the church, an Easter egg hunt, and a cheerful portrait with extended family.

"Another wonderful Easter camping with our texas fam," she captioned the post.

Dale Jr. first met Amy in 2009 when he hired her to renovate his home in North Carolina. They began dating soon but kept it under wraps for two years before making it public at a NASCAR event in 2011.

The couple got engaged in 2015 and married a year later on New Year's Eve. They're proud parents to two daughters, Isla Rose, born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine, born in 2020.

Following Earnhardt Jr.'s retirement in 2017, the couple launched a Vodka company called Hard Rock. The brand's 88% proof served as a reference to his iconic racing number. They also released a reality series in 2018, titled Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy, featuring Amy's interior design work and Earnhardt Jr.'s life away from racing.

Dale Jr. reacts to wife Amy's time travel fantasy

Dale Jr. recently reacted to a fun time-travel fantasy of his wife Amy, which involved watching Elvis Presley live. The comment evoked a trip down memory lane, as the NASCAR icon shared an old racing joke by his former crew chief, Tony Eury Jr.

During an episode of their podcast Bless Your 'Hardt, Amy revealed her pick for a time travel fantasy, saying:

"I want to go to the 69' comeback special and watch Elvis perform."

In response, Earnhardt Jr. recalled Tony Jr.'s joke about Elvis.

"So, that's a joke in racing. Say you go out and you qualify. Tony Jr. used to say this all the time. Tony Jr., he'd be like 'Alright man we're getting ready to qualify, I want you to go out there and drive her down in the corner till you see Elvis,'" he said.

Tony Jr. began his racing career with Dale Earnhardt, before transitioning to the role of crew chief for Dale Jr. The duo shared many successful outings, including Earnhardt Jr.'s 2004 season that began with a win in Daytona. Tony Jr. later went on to work with Hendrick Motorsports and eventually returned to JR Motorsports as crew chief for the No.7 Chevrolet driven by Danica Patrick.

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More