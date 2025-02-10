Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt shares a cocktail recipe that is 'guaranteed to be a hit'

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, shared a cocktail recipe with her fans on Instagram. In the video, she used "High Rock Vodka" to make a refreshing glass of 'Italian lemon soda.'

Amy and her husband Dale Jr. co-own High Rock Vodka. The couple first visited the Sugarlands during a family trip to Tennessee and collaborated with Sugarland Distilling Company in 2022 to craft the premium vodka. Amy frequently shares cocktail recipes on her IG using High Rock Vodka.

This time, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife used ingredients that she found lying around to make a cocktail named "Italian lemon soda." She began by taking three strawberries and chopping them. In the next step, Amy took the chopped strawberries in a mixing glass and added some agave syrup to it.

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver's wife squeezed half a lemon in the glass and added three to four basil leaves. She then muddled the ingredients and added ice. She topped it off with a generous portion of High Rock vodka. The influencer-cum-interior designer captioned the tutorial clip:

"It’s time for a cocktail and this one is simple and guaranteed to be a hit! Light and not too sweet."

Amy Earnhardt and her husband Earnhardt Jr. recently started a new podcast series, "Bless Your Hardt," on the Dirty Mo Media podcast YouTube channel. They aired the first episode on February 7, 2025, and touched upon their relationship dynamics on the show.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Jr.'s wife Amy reveals her husband's habit of confrontation during a disagreement

During a conversation on the couple's newly launched podcast series, the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy, talked about her husband's habit of confrontation and argument.

Dale Jr. revealed that he was concerned if the couple had a conflict before the show and they had to record a conversation for the show. He explained:

"There's some concern from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show."

Amy claimed that they might need to "hash it out" on the show. She also mentioned that when the couple has a conflict, they can ignore each other for days.

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house," Amy said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that the new way of dealing with conflicts was better than what they used to do. The latter's wife highlighted that there were no raised voices or drama anymore.

