Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shares eventful get together snaps from her Texas vacation

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Reimann, shared a life update on social media ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season. Amy met up with a couple of people and had drinks under the sunny weather of Texas.

Earnhardt Jr. is a 50-year-old Kannapolis native who owns the championship-winning Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports. The former Cup driver got married to Amy in 2016 before retiring from full-time competition a year later.

Amy Earnhardt took to Instagram to show a glimpse of her vacation in Texas while playing George Strait's Check Yes or No song.

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

She followed the post with a weather update from the Lone Star State.

"73­°F. Texassssss," Amy wrote.

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

While Amy enjoys some time away from home, Junior is preparing for the upcoming NASCAR season. He will enter the Daytona 500 as a team owner for the first time with driver Justin Allgaier behind the wheel.

Allgaier will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports and attempt to qualify for the race. He will go up against other open car drivers including Martin Truex Jr., J.J. Yeley, and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also return to the second-tier series as the defending champion with JR Motorsports. Allgaier won his first title at Phoenix Raceway last year driving the No. 7 Chevy.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shared how their love story began

In a recent interview with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, Amy Earnhardt shared her first moments with Dale Jr. Amy said she felt like they started hitting on each other as soon as their first meet when she was designing her now-husband's Kannapolis house.

For context, Dale Earnhardt Jr. contacted Amy's interior designing firm to work on his home in 2009.

Amy told Wallace (via The Kenny Wallace Show on X):

"Honestly, the first meeting, and I wasn't looking. I don't think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans that at one point I'm talking about something, I don't remember what it was. And he turned over and then we made eye contact. And I was like, 'Whoa, what was that?' I almost got a little truly choked up." [0:50]

After about six months, Amy went to dinner with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley at Whiskey River in Charlotte. That's when NASCAR spotter TJ Majors stepped in and asked her to hang with the then-Hendrick Motorsports driver.

"And that night is when at one point TJ Majors pulls me over, so I'm just dancing to my own thing. TJ Majors walks me over to Dale's little booth and says, 'Hey, come sit by my friend.' And it wasn't, 'Hey, come talk to Dale.' It was, 'Hey, my friend wants to hang out with you,' which is super weird. But who knows, that's the way they operated back then is really funny." [1:49]

Fast forward to today, the couple now share two daughters. The eldest is Isla Rose, born in April 2018, followed by Nicole Lorraine, born in October 2020.

