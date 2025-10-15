Dale Jr. says Ty Dillon should’ve taken ‘deliberate’ action to avoid horrific Las Vegas collision with William Byron

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, former NASCAR star driver Dale Jr. addressed the Ty Dillon and William Byron Las Vegas crash. During the podcast, Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that Dillon should have given some kind of signal that could have avoided the massive wreck.The incident happened during the closing laps of the 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile track. With 31 laps to go, Dillon faced some issues with his #10 Ford Mustang and attempted to enter the pits under the green flag. While the Kaulig Racing driver moved to the apron, the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who was running second at that time, was behind him and had no chance to avoid contact. The miscommunication resulted in a double DNF for the duo, causing a massive wreck on the track.Reflecting on the same, Dale Jr. pointed out that the Ford driver should have taken some kind of deliberate action that could have avoided the wreck. Earnhardt Jr. recalled his racing days and highlighted that he used to pull down early toward the apron, signaling others about his pit stop. Following the Las Vegas incident, the former Xfinity Series champion stated [00:38]:&quot;From the time he comes off a turn two. He needs to do something very deliberate to be a signal. And I guess none of that, none of that really happened. There's a lot of sh***y feelings about the racetrack, but that's one of them.&quot;&quot;When you're pitting under a green flag, and it's one of those racetracks kind of like, you know, Vegas, where you you're you spend a lot of time slowing down on the banking in the groove, and you're like, 'God,' and every time you're like, 'You're trying to get to pit road fast, but you're trying to also, like, not get run over.' It is like it is very nerve-wracking,&quot; he concluded.After the last stage wreck, Ty Dillon wrapped the 267-lap race in P37. Meanwhile, the #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver, William Byron, finished the first race of the Round of Eight in P36. On the other hand, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the first driver on the grid to secure his spot in the Championship Four race.“We’re missing the build-up”: Dale Jr. got candid about enhancing NASCAR's race day viewershipIn a previous episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, former Cup Series driver Dale Jr. discussed NASCAR's current streaming and broadcasting situation. During the podcast, Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that the stock car racing association is lacking a pillar show to improve the fans' experience.Further, Dale Jr.'s co-hosts also highlighted that the current broadcasting situation is very complex. They emphasized that the practice and qualifying sessions are streamed on a different network, while the main event is broadcast on a different network altogether, making it hard to follow the sport. Reflecting on the same, the co-hosts suggested the governing body should stream all the events on a prominent network like FOX. Moreover, Dale Jr. proposed that NASCAR should host a weekly show like RPM 2Night hosted on ESPN. Following that, Earnhardt Jr. stated:&quot;We're missing the buildup. Weekly shows. Get home from work, turn on the television, and watch 30 minutes to an hour of talk, conversation around the sport. We need like that pillar show, like RPM 2Night, you know? Yeah, we need that one show that's like the all-catch-all.&quot;The second race of the Round of Eight, the YellaWood 500, is scheduled at Talladega Superspeedway on October 19, 2025. NBC Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max will broadcast the 188-lap race live at 2 p.m. ET.