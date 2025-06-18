Dale Jr. seconds Mark Martin’s idea of replacing the playoffs by bringing back the Winston Cup format

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has weighed in on the ongoing debate about what NASCAR should change with regard to the playoffs. He seconded former NASCAR driver Mark Martin's idea to return to the traditional Winston Cup format, but with a slight tweak towards the end of the season.

Ad

In the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt Jr., who won 26 Cup races, suggested hosting about two to three final races to determine the champion. The number of races depends on the number of top drivers throughout the season.

He believes his idea will reward drivers who consistently perform week in and week out, instead of the current elimination-style format, where luck can play a role in advancing in the playoffs. However, he left the decision up to executives at NASCAR, who this year formed a committee dedicated to improving the postseason.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about Mark Martin's frustration amid the sport's playoff era, the former #88 Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

“Mark Martin's kind of been a little vocal in the last couple of days about his involvement in that and his frustrations over what's happening and the conversations that are happening.” [29:15]

“Mark Martin wants a 36... full season, traditional, 2000-era... he just wants a full season, run all the way to the end, crown the champion with the most points. He wants the traditional system... and I like that too,” he added.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also pointed out that other racing series, such as Formula 1, don't use a playoff system, yet still run just fine.

“There are other great organizations in motorsports that have that same thing that are working just fine. They don't need playoffs. They hadn't added playoffs,” the podcast host concluded.

Ad

While criticisms of NASCAR's playoff system have been around for a long time, the format's flaws became more prevalent last year following Joey Logano's championship-winning campaign. Logano won the title despite arguably not having the best season. He was once eliminated but was reinstated due to a post-race disqualification. Moreover, he won just four races, two fewer than Kyle Larson's six.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will kick off at Darlington Raceway in late August. The regular season still has 10 races left to determine the 16 playoff spots, starting with the Pocono race this weekend.

Ad

“Come join us”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Amazon Prime's final NASCAR coverage at Pocono

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to NASCAR for a five-race broadcasting gig with Amazon Prime this year. With the coverage set to conclude at Pocono Raceway, the former NASCAR driver invited fans to join the crew in the pre- and post-race shows in the infield by the rocks.

Ad

In an X post, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote:

“If you are camping the infield @PoconoRaceway this weekend, the pre and post race show will be in the infield by the rocks. Come join us for the final @SportsonPrime NASCAR event this season.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr LINK If you are camping the infield @PoconoRaceway this weekend, the pre and post race show will be in the infield by the rocks. Come join us for the final @SportsonPrime NASCAR event this season.

After the Pocono race, TNT Sports will take over at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway). NBC Sports will later host the races until the end of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.