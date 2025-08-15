Dale Sr.'s widow Teresa Earnhardt's $30B data center aspiration brutally falls apart

A $30 billion data center project planned for land owned by Teresa Earnhardt in east Mooresville is no longer moving forward. Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney announced on Wednesday, August 13, that the developer behind the proposal, Colorado-based Tract, has withdrawn its request entirely.

The withdrawal means Teresa Earnhardt's proposal will be removed from the town’s September 15 agenda, Carney said. He confirmed this is not a delay or rescheduling but a full stop to the process. At this time, there is no active data center request in Mooresville.

The decision followed clear signs that the project would not win support from Mooresville’s elected officials. Carney told The Charlotte Observer that neither he nor the six town commissioners could back the rezoning request for the Mooresville Technology Park site, and he did not know which technology company would ultimately purchase, own, and operate the center. Teresa Earnhardt's proposal also lacked details on tax incentives and other requirements.

Carney said he informed Tract of the board’s likely rejection and gave the developer the option to withdraw. The developer responded in an emailed statement expressing disappointment and surprise.

“We are both disappointed and surprised to learn of the Board’s position in this manner,” the statement read. “In light of this development, we are carefully evaluating our next steps.”

Public opposition played a major role. At least 200 residents attended meetings to raise concerns about noise, light pollution, truck traffic, and the impact on the surrounding community. Some formed advocacy groups, including the “No Data Center Mooresville” website and the “No to Rezoning! No to Mooresville NC Tech Park” Facebook group, to coordinate resistance.

Kerry Earnhardt warns against his mother Teresa Earnhardt's residential data center, citing family legacy and environmental risks

Kerry Earnhardt has strongly opposed the proposed data center on land owned by Teresa Earnhardt, using both social media and a detailed video to explain his position. In a post on X, Kerry linked to a YouTube video arguing against building such a facility in a residential zone. He shared that his father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr, had used the property as hunting land.

“Dad worked hard for what he had & our family has benefited from his sacrifices. Emotions run deep! I appreciate the media requests, but I want clarity on why data centers don’t belong in residential areas, especially on Dad’s old hunting ground!” Kerry wrote on X.

In his video, Kerry said many residents only became aware of the development plans earlier this year when a rezoning sign was posted near the property. He traced the timeline, noting that the land on Patterson Farm Road was annexed into town two years ago with watershed rights connected to the Coddle Creek Reservoir. A year later, the zoning was changed from agricultural and residential to industrial, and then to “flex industrial” to allow multiple uses.

The property, totaling 400 acres under Earnhardt Farms, was first introduced for potential development by Bowman Development with little detail. After the Mooresville Planning Board unanimously rejected the rezoning, Tract took over the proposal and significantly expanded it to more than 1,000 acres.

Kerry detailed the scale of Teresa Earnhardt's planned build: five buildings, daily water usage of 500,000 gallons, power needs of 350 megawatts, and 120 diesel generators. He pointed to the constant noise from chillers and inconsistent light pollution plans. The nearest home is less than 50 feet from the proposed site.

He warned of harm to the local watershed, potential well contamination, soil damage, property condemnation, and the erosion of the rural character his father valued. Recalling Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s conservation principles, Kerry said the project was not in line with what his father stood for.

