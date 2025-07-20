“Damn it’s gonna be difficult”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and others warn of sweltering Dover challenge for NASCAR Cup drivers

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not missing being inside the car for three hours straight. Sunday's Cup race started at 2 pm (July 20) with a high at around 87 °F.Earnhardt Jr. warned fans about the heat. The Amazon and TNT analyst also shared the difficult conditions for Cup drivers in the sweltering heat and recalled his own struggles.&quot;This race today at Dover is gonna be a hot one. Absolutely miserable inside the racecar. I do not miss this part of it. Damn it's gonna be difficult. Lucky for some of the technology we have today,&quot; Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X.The race, which had been run in April for the past three years, was moved to July this season. The Athletic's Jeff Gluck shared:&quot;Might be the hottest race day of the year so far (I’m probably forgetting one though). But damn. Toasty. And humid.&quot;Rising temperatures followed by rain on Saturday led to high humidity and cancelled practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. Connor Zilisch's father Jim also shared his brutally humid experience on X, writing:&quot;Humidity was brutal there yesterday. Was dripping all the time just sitting still. Not even sure it was that hot.&quot;The starting grid for the Cup race was set using NASCAR's metric and Chase Elliott earned the pole, with Chase Briscoe alongside him. William Byron lined up in fifth. Shane van Gisbergen, who is fresh off back‑to‑back road course wins, started in sixth place.NASCAR's in-season challenge, which is down to four drivers, will see Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick, and John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Dillon face off. The two drivers that come out on top at Dover will compete in the final next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a $1 million prize on the line.Meanwhile, defending winner Denny Hamlin started the race at the 1-mile concrete oval from 13th position and three-time champion Kyle Busch from 10th.Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s rookie Connor Zilisch dominated at Dover on SaturdayThe Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 was halted by rain at 134 laps and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet driver Connor Zilisch collected his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.The 18-year-old rookie led 77 laps and secured the Stage 2 victory. Zilisch had qualified third and held the lead until the red flag arrived. Runner-up Aric Almirola and third-place starter Brandon Jones rounded out the podium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis win extended Zilisch's streak to eight consecutive top‑five finishes for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team and moved him to second in the points standings after teammate Justin Allgaier.