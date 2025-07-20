Justin Allgaier lauds teammate Connor Zilisch’s consecutive NASCAR victories: “Pretty amazing to watch”

  • NASCAR
By Dipti Sood
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:58 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Registix Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 19, 2025 in Dover, Delaware - Source: Getty

Justin Allgaier shared his thoughts when asked about the rising force inside JR Motorsports, i.e, his 18-year-old teammate Connor Zilisch. Speaking to Frontstretch after Zilisch’s latest NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Dover, Allgaier called the young driver’s run of form “pretty amazing to watch,” and elaborated on Zilisch’s growing impact inside the shop.

Zilisch’s latest win was his second consecutive one and fourth of the 2025 season. After the race at Dover was cut short due to rain, Zilisch was declared the winner, adding another trophy to JR Motorsports’ already dominant campaign.

Justin Allgaier praised both Zilisch’s performance and his presence behind the scenes at JR Motorsports.

"Connor's been a great addition to our team this year," Allgaier said [1:45 onwards]
He shared a moment from earlier in the season. According to him, Zilisch pitched in to help wrap a backup car at Chicago.

“He was like, ‘Hey man, what do we need? Can I help you get a new decal?’” Allgaier recalled.
"And, you know, there's a lot to be said for that. So, um, proud of, proud of that team. Pretty amazing to watch.” He added.
Justin Allgaier, the most experienced driver on the team, also acknowledged the age gap. Elaborating on the point he shared,

“Other than myself, I’m the old guy by double,” he joked.

But it’s not just about age—it’s about effort. Allgaier stressed how the younger drivers are putting in the time and energy, and he made clear that Zilisch, despite his age, is earning every bit of success. Allgaier finished fourth in the same race, rallying from the rear of the field after a qualifying crash. That win was the 11th of the season for JR Motorsports, and the 99th in the team's Xfinity Series history.

Roto-Rooter locks in 2026 sponsorship for Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports

In a major vote of confidence, Justin Allgaier will continue with Roto-Rooter as a primary sponsor for seven races during the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports announced the extension as part of a broader deal that also includes Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s personal services and other JRM marketing properties.

The announcement strengthens a relationship that began in 2024 and adds further stability to Allgaier’s future with the team. His long-time sponsor, BRANDT Professional Agriculture, is already confirmed for 20 races in both 2025 and 2026, giving Allgaier a full season’s worth of backing across the two major partners.

Justin Allgaier has a multi-year contract with JRM through 2026. The team clearly sees him not just as a driver, but as a leader for its next phase, especially with younger drivers like Zilisch rising fast. Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the new agreement in a video posted by Frontstretch.

“It’s awesome to see Roto-Rooter excited to be part of the NASCAR ecosystem,” he said.
“They’re doing things with Larson at the dirt level… It’s a very iconic brand with a lot of history,” he added.
The Roto-Rooter deal reflects growing commercial interest in JRM’s NASCAR platform. As for Justin Allgaier’s role in it, he’s at the center of it.

