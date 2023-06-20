Dan-O’s Seasoning announced as Josh Williams’ primary sponsor of No. 92 at Nashville

On Tuesday, June 20, DGM Racing announced that Dan-O’s Seasoning has joined Josh Williams' #92 Chevrolet Camaro as a primary sponsor for multiple-race in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

According to a press release from the team, the flavor packed seasonings company will adorn the #92 Chevrolet Camaro at Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24. As part of the announcement, DGM Racing revealed the scheme on social media that Williams will use at Nashville. His #92 car features a green and brown scheme with white door numbers and logos on both sides.

The green and brown scheme will then return at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 8) and Bristol Motor Speedway (September 15) as an associate partner.

In a statement, Dan-O’s Seasoning founder Dan Oliver said he is excited to work with Josh Williams and eagerly waiting to see his company in the NASCAR race.

“I’ve had a Dan-O-Myte time working with Josh Williams, and I’m so excited to see him race at the Tennessee Lottery 250. When I first heard Josh’s story, I knew that I had to work with him. His grit and determination reminded me a lot of the earliest days at Dan-O’s, and I can’t wait to see the Dan-O’s Seasoning Chevrolet on the track.”

Williams’ long-standing partner Peg Leg Porker will join Dan-O’s Seasoning for the Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway. The paint scheme will include Peg Leg Porker on the lower quarter panel and its famous logo will feature on the hood of #92 car.

“Seems like a perfect fit for a hot day in Nashville” – Josh Williams on working with new sponsors

Josh Williams had an average 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, as he has secured just one top-10 finish and stands 21st in the drivers’ standings with 196 points.

Nashville Superspeedway @NashvilleSuperS Coming to the #TNLottery250 June 24th and want to meet @Josh6williams ? The winner of this exclusive race weekend opportunity will also receive a signed Josh Williams parking sign and a limited edition t-shirt. All proceeds will go to the Nashville Superspeedway chapter of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Coming to the #TNLottery250 June 24th and want to meet @Josh6williams? The winner of this exclusive race weekend opportunity will also receive a signed Josh Williams parking sign and a limited edition t-shirt. All proceeds will go to the Nashville Superspeedway chapter of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uldr3airhm

In a statement, Williams said:

“Nashville is a town full of flavor and having a brand like Dan-O’s Seasoning come on board with my long-term partner Peg Leg Porker and Pitmaster Carey Bringle seems like a perfect fit for a hot day in Nashville. We have worked very hard at DGM Racing to continue to improve the 92 program, and I believe Nashville will be the start of some momentum that will carry us as we try to make a push for a playoff spot in 2023.”

Catch Josh Williams in action at Nashville Superspeedway for Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday, June 24. The race will kick-off at 3:30 pm ET and can be watched on USA and PRN.

