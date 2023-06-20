NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Gladeville, Tennessee, this weekend after a week-off.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 is the 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 24) at the Nashville Superspeedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 188 laps at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. It will be the third inaugural Tennessee Lottery 250 hosted by the Nashville Superspeedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Tennessee Lottery 250.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 41 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race for Nashville. 4-TDillon 07-Parsons 08-Massey 10-Allmendinger 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-ZSmith 29-KSieg 43-Ellis 44-Karam 53-McLaughlin 66-Finchum 74-Cram 77-Hocevar 91-CChastain 41 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race for Nashville. 4-TDillon 07-Parsons 08-Massey 10-Allmendinger 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-ZSmith 29-KSieg 43-Ellis 44-Karam 53-McLaughlin 66-Finchum 74-Cram 77-Hocevar 91-CChastain https://t.co/Km1uULuwwg

A total of 41 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Tennessee. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Ty Dillon, Stefan Parsons, Mason Massey, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Zane Smith, Kyle Sieg, Sage Karam, CJ McLaughlin, Chad Finchum, Dawson Cram, Carson Hocevar, and Chad Chastain.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won last year’s event at Nashville and will look to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Mason Massey #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - AJ Allmendinger #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Zane Smith #29 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - David Starr #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Sage Karam #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - CJ McLaughlin #66 - Chad Finchum #74 - Dawson Cram #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Chad Chastain #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 24 at 3:30 pm ET.

