NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 20, 2023 20:48 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Gladeville, Tennessee, this weekend after a week-off.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 is the 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 24) at the Nashville Superspeedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 188 laps at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. It will be the third inaugural Tennessee Lottery 250 hosted by the Nashville Superspeedway in the history of the series.

This Saturday, Peek Pools will have a car, #29, driven by Kyle Sieg, at the Nashville Superspeedway. Here's a sneak peek of the car before the race this weekend! #PeekPools #NashvilleSuperspeedway #TennesseeLottery250 https://t.co/t8s8RQAM1O

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Tennessee Lottery 250.

41 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race for Nashville. 4-TDillon 07-Parsons 08-Massey 10-Allmendinger 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-ZSmith 29-KSieg 43-Ellis 44-Karam 53-McLaughlin 66-Finchum 74-Cram 77-Hocevar 91-CChastain https://t.co/Km1uULuwwg

A total of 41 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Tennessee. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Ty Dillon, Stefan Parsons, Mason Massey, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Zane Smith, Kyle Sieg, Sage Karam, CJ McLaughlin, Chad Finchum, Dawson Cram, Carson Hocevar, and Chad Chastain.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won last year’s event at Nashville and will look to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Mason Massey
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Ty Dillon
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Zane Smith
  24. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - David Starr
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Sage Karam
  31. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  35. #66 - Chad Finchum
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #91 - Chad Chastain
  40. #92 - Josh Williams
  41. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 24 at 3:30 pm ET.

