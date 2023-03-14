Ross Chastain’s younger brother set to make NASCAR Xfinity debut

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain is popularly known within the sport's circles as 'Melon Man', owing to his family's background in watermelon farming in Florida. The 30-year-old, however, is not going to be the only driver hailing from a melon farming background come NASCAR's visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will see Ross' younger brother, Chad Chastain, take to the wheel of the #91 Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing. The 24-year-old will be making his debut in the junior series of stock car racing after graduating from the Craftsman Truck Series and will be driving for the same team for which his elder brother raced four times between 2022 and 2023.

Full release below. #Raptor250 NEWS: @chadchastain36 is making his @NASCAR_Xfinity debut this weekend in the #ProtectYourMelon No. 91!We are so excited to partner with a Florida racer and help the Chastain brothers promote seat belt safety at @ATLMotorSpdwy Full release below. #NASCAR NEWS: @chadchastain36 is making his @NASCAR_Xfinity debut this weekend in the #ProtectYourMelon No. 91! 🍉 We are so excited to partner with a Florida racer and help the Chastain brothers promote seat belt safety at @ATLMotorSpdwy! 📰 Full release below. #NASCAR | #Raptor250 https://t.co/BO7Q5Vjvzy

This weekend's RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will see Chad Chastain attempting to qualify for the 163-lap-long race. He elaborated on the opportunity and said:

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with DGM Racing, a Florida-based race team, driving a ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet just like I watched my brother do for years. I have a great platform to raise awareness for safe driving, whether on the track or on the roads in the local community and being able to tie that back to our family business is an honor.”

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain will be seen behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in this Sunday's Ambetter Health 400, with the sport's West Swing officially having ended last weekend.

Xfinity Series team owner speaks his mind on Ross Chastain's brother's debut

DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin spoke about his expectations from Chad Chastain after it was announced that the young driver will be making his debut in the Xfinity Series with Mario's team.

He said:

“We’re excited to work with Chad, he has done a nice job in the select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races he has run, and we’re excited to give him the opportunity to continue his growth in NASCAR. The program that both Ross (Chastain) and Chad have put together promoting seat belt safety is fantastic and we’re happy to collaborate with them to bring awareness to this important topic.”

If family genes are anything to go by, Ross Chastain's younger brother Chad is likely to bring the same level of aggression and commitment to the track as his elder brother.

