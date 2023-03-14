Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 14, 2023 18:34 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after the thriller at the Phoenix Raceway.

The Ambetter Health 400 is the fifth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (March 19) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long (2.48 km) asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway. Sunday's event marks the 65th annual race hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees on the straightaway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Ambetter Health 400.

36 entries for Cup race at Atlanta: https://t.co/8Yx4Sz0M6g

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag and one driver has changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, who is making his third start of the season. He replaced Todd Gilliland, who moved back to his primary ride - #38 for Front Row Motorsports.

The #9 of Hendrick Motorsports will be driven by Josh Berry as he continues to fill in for the injured Chase Elliott.

Notable entries for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:- No. 9 Josh Berry- No. 15 J.J. Yeley- No. 38 Todd Gilliland

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s Ambetter Health 400, previously known as the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 57 minutes, and 14 seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Ambetter Health 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19 at 3:00 pm ET.

