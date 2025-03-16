Danica Patrick blasts people who love to be 'victims' amid 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' update

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently shared her thoughts on a proposed bill in Minnesota that aims to recognize Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). The term is often used to describe intense criticism or negative reactions to Donald Trump's statements or political decisions.

Patrick, a vocal Republican supporter, actively participated in Trump’s election campaign, traveling with him across multiple states. She also took on a political role as a guest moderator for Vice President JD Vance's Town Hall in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A recent post on Instagram by UpwardNews, an online news agency revealed the new TDS bill, 'spearheaded' by Minnesota State Senator Eric Lucero.

"The legislation suggests TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) severely hampers everyday functioning, potentially warranting psychiatric intervention or extended treatment if enacted," a part of the caption stated.

The post also has a few pictures of the official bill proposed by Senator Lucero and a team of co-authors. Sharing this post on her Instagram stories, Danica Patrick called out anti-Trump supporters for playing the 'victim' card.

"You have got to be kidding me?! Some people just love to be victims. The opposite of accountability."

via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Danica Patrick debuted in NASCAR at the 2012 Daytona 500 with Stewart-Haas Racing. While she never won a Cup race, she earned seven top-ten finishes. Her highlight was winning the 2013 Daytona 500 pole. In IndyCar, she secured victory at the 2008 Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi.

Since retiring in 2018, Patrick has pursued several ventures. She has expanded her Napa Valley wine brand, Somnium Wine, and become a motorsports commentator for events like the Indianapolis 500. Patrick also hosts the Pretty Intense podcast, featuring guests from various industries.

"It was a very unforced process for me": Danica Patrick on her support for Donald Trump

Danica Patrick reflected on her role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, having joined him on the campaign trail during the latter half of last year.

Following Trump’s election victory, Patrick appeared on The Right View, hosted by Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, where she shared her thoughts on being part of his successful run.

"That night just standing in the crowd, you know, after all the swing states kept going red, and you're like, wow, and once Pennsylvania came through, you're like, 'Oh my God, it's really happening.' [...] It's been a long time since I just like volunteered so much time out of passion and out of a calling. I guess it's been a while since there's been a calling," Danica Patrick said in December 2024. [00:58 onwards]

"It was just such a blessing to be on that last phase of it. That last sort of four or five days with Tulsi (Gabbard) and yourself, and the man himself Donald Trump. So I'll never forget flying home on Trump Force One sitting next to him hanging out being like, 'How did I get here? This is so wild.'" [02:38]

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is set to compete in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, bringing an end to NASCAR's first visit to Las Vegas this season.

