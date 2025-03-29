Danica Patrick drops a carousel of pictures celebrating her 43rd birthday over 10 days

Danica Patrick shared pictures from her 43rd birthday celebration as she went out on a skiing vacation in the mountains. Her photos also featured her pet Belgian Malinois, Ella, with whom she could be seen cuddling on a sofa.

The former NASCAR driver recently turned 43 on the 25th of March. To celebrate her birthday, she was out on a 10-day vacation, as she revealed. The carousel of pictures she dropped on her social media showed her on the mountains. Some of her pictures also showed her in the city, where she was drinking an espresso martini, a fancy alcoholic beverage.

"Stretched celebrating 43 out for 10 days," she captioned the post.

Danica Patrick has gained close to a million followers on Instagram recently. Her following witnessed a major change after her active participation in the US Presidential Elections.

At the same time, she has had the most starts as a woman in the NASCAR Cup Series and remains the only woman to have won a race in the IndyCar Series after she marked a victory in Japan in 2008.

Although her career in the Cup Series wasn't very celebrated or loaded with success, Danica Patrick did start in 191 races between 2012 and 2018, mostly with Stewart-Haas Racing. She was also the first woman to clinch pole position in the NASCAR Cup Series in the season-opening Daytona 500 of 2013.

Danica Patrick's comments on the "masculine" nature of motorsports

Patrick is one of the most successful women in history who has stepped into motorsports. However, she once commented on the 'masculine nature' of the sport, discussing how difficult it is for someone to find a spot in racing.

She is also a Formula 1 presenter with Sky Sports, and was questioned about a woman racing in the sport was popped to her back in 2023, to which she mentioned the odds of finding a good driver in the junior series.

"As I’ve always said in my whole career, it takes 100 guys to come through to find a good one, and then it takes 100 girls," Danica Patrick said (via PlanetF1). "That takes a long time to find a good one, right? It just, the odds are not in favor of there always being one or being many of them."

However, she further mentioned that motorsports requires a more "masculine" nature because of the aggressive driving that one has to use. She explained that handling the car also requires a different mindset.

"At the end of the day, I think that the nature of the sport is masculine. It’s aggressive. You have to, you know, handle the car — not only just the car, because that’s a skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, in a female mind," she added.

She defended her comments, mentioning that she had asked her female friends if they had a natural instinct to be aggressive while driving (quoting her example of another driver overtaking them in a race).

"You have to be, like, for me, I know if somebody tries to bow up or make it difficult on me, I would go into like an aggressive kill mode, right? You just want to go after them, and that’s just not a natural feminine thought. I say that because I’ve asked my friends about it, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s not how I think,'" she mentioned.

Danica Patrick has been away from racing for quite a few years now. However, she has made quite a few appearances as a Formula 1 presenter with Sky Sports, as mentioned. She will continue her work in the field in the 2025 season as well.

