Danica Patrick drops one-word reaction to $384,000,000,000-worth Elon Musk's 'resignation' threat to federal employees

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been an evident supporter of United States President Donald Trump. On Instagram, she dropped a one-word reaction to $348 billion worth (via Forbes.com) Elon Musk's major announcement for his federal employees.

Patrick ventured into stock car racing over a decade ago in 2010 under the now-defunct NASCAR team Stewart Haas Racing. She achieved unparalleled success in her motorsports career and became the first woman to win an IndyCar race. After retiring from her racing career, she took an interest in politics, after attending the 2023 TPUSA America Fest, and has been supporting Donald Trump since then.

In her recent story, Danica Patrick re-shared a post originally shared by David Harris Jr., featuring Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a single frame. According to the news, Musk announced that Trump's administration would send an email to all federal employees requesting weekly work update reports.

"Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," the caption read.

Reflecting upon the solid steps taken by the Trump government to increase productivity, Danica Patrick wrote:

"Brilliant"

Danica Patrick's reaction to Musk's announcement (Source: @danicapatrick via Instagram)

Previously, the Trump government revoked the security of government officials, including Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Brian Hook, and Dr. Anthony Fauci's $15 million security.

"Women have nothing to do with it": Danica Patrick praised Donald Trump on his merit-based cabinet hiring

Earlier this month, the former Stewart Haas Racing driver, Danica Patrick, commended Donald Trump for hiring new cabinet members based on merit rather than DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) frameworks.

During an episode of One Nation, FOX anchor Brian Kilmeade presented Patrick with Trump's case for nominating Tulsi Gabbard as the new Director of National Intelligence. The Fox anchor highlighted that the US president hasn't promoted Gabbard as a 'woman'; instead, he said she is the "best person for the job."

Patrick's thoughts aligned with the veteran anchor:

"Right. Obviously, down with DEI. The first official hire that he had for a major seat was Susie Wiles (the 32nd and current White House Chief of Staff). So it was a woman for that position. I think women have nothing to do with it. He's always been extremely supportive. I think it has everything to do with the best person for the job, which again, is what everyone wants to hear and what everyone wants.

"I think people are finally realizing how important it is to have those people in that position and run the country like a business. I haven't read The 'Art of the Deal' (a business/life philosophy book co-authored by Trump), but I'm like, in the last two weeks, 'I need to read that book.'" Patrick elaborated.

Danica Patrick supported Donald Trump in the 2025 presidential elections and actively spoke at his public appearances. She also attended Trump's second inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., in January.

