Danica Patrick expresses gratitude for her friends as she shares hiking trip adventures on social media

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently shared her hiking trip on social media. The 43-year-old Wisconsin native expressed gratitude to her friend who joined her on the adventure, saying it was good to see her.
During her racing days in NASCAR, Patrick only drove full-time for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team. Driving the #17 SHR car, she notably earned the pole position for the 2013 Daytona 500—making her the first female driver to do so. She stepped away from full-time racing in 2017 but has remained involved in motorsports as a TV analyst for series like Formula 1.
Amid F1's summer break, Danica Patrick posted a photo from her hiking trip with a friend, whom she appreciated on Instagram.
“Thank god for my friends. (Erin Foley Buntin) always puts in the effort. So good to see you, sister,” she wrote.
This Instagram story comes on the heels of her recent trip to Sardinia, Italy, which wrapped up her so-called Euro summer series. Earlier in the season, she also visited destinations like Taormina and Ibiza, Spain.
Beyond her motorsports career, Patrick maintains an active lifestyle, something she often highlights on social media. Her recent hiking post is just one example of how she stays fit and engaged about eight years after retiring from NASCAR. In addition to her fitness and media work, she has also become more outspoken on political issues, publicly voicing her support for President Donald Trump and his administration.
“I love traveling with someone. I love adventuring”: Danica Patrick on whether he wants to be in a relationship or not
Last June, Danica Patrick appeared on the Believe in the Good podcast, hosted by NASCAR driver Ty Dillon’s wife, Haley, where she discussed a range of topics, including her dating life. While she admitted she was single at the time of recording, Patrick said she hopes to be in a relationship—ideally with someone who loves to travel.
When asked if she wants to be with someone, the former NASCAR and IndyCar Series driver said (via Believe in the Good podcast on YouTube):
“Yeah. I love love. I love relationships. I love traveling with someone. I love adventuring. I love doing the monotony of life. I like grocery shopping. I like cooking. I like doing all that. I love cuddling.” [41:50]
“You're asking what kind of guy. I mean, there are some important elements. Part of it ends up being a little bit of matching lifestyle, like I'm at a point in my life where I can go a lot of places and do a lot of things. So having someone that's able to do that is important. To be able to go somewhere for a week or two, or travel and go places,” she shared [43:23].
While Danica Patrick is believed to be single at the moment, she previously dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2013 to 2017. During their relationship, Patrick was competing for Stewart-Haas Racing, while Stenhouse drove the No. 17 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing).
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.