“Danica Patrick and I almost wrecked in practice”: Carl Edwards reflects on losing the 2016 NASCAR championship

Carl Edwards recently reflected on the dramatic events that led to him losing the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series championship. In an interview shared by Dirty Mo Media on X, Edwards discussed the chaos surrounding that race and how it ended with him losing the title.

The video, posted as part of an interview on the Dale Jr. Download, shows Carl Edwards talking about his unforgettable experience at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Edwards recalled how his motorhome broke down, and things were going wrong on and off the track. Despite having the fastest car, he mentioned nearly colliding with Danica Patrick during practice. He described a crucial moment when a bad pit stop or a mistake from him left him trailing behind the pace car. He vividly remembered his crew chief, Dave Rogers, reassuring him over the radio.

“Danica and I almost wrecked in the practice. We had the fastest car and it was this crazy thing. In the middle of the race either we had a bad pit stop, towards the end, or I screwed something up and I remember pulling out, weaving behind the pace car thinking I did it, I gave up my whole, everything I ever worked for, I never forget Dave Rogers, coming on the radio and saying, "we got em right where we want em," Edwards shared.

Carl Edwards pushed forward, overtaking all his competitors. But the final caution proved to be the turning point. He admitted feeling like the universe was against him, adding:

"It was like the final thing to say, dammit, you are not supposed to win this thing."

He even accused NASCAR of throwing cautions to make the race more exciting, calling it "a fact." However, with time, he saw it differently, realizing it was the push he needed to step away from racing. Edwards admitted that losing the title helped him understand that driving wasn’t his true calling.

Carl Edwards returns to NASCAR— but this time, in the broadcast booth

After nearly a decade away from NASCAR, Carl Edwards is making a comeback, but not as a driver. He’s joining Amazon Prime Video’s NASCAR team as a studio analyst alongside Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie. He’ll cover a five-race package starting with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25th, followed by races in Nashville, Michigan, Pocono, and Mexico City.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Carl Edwards explained why he agreed to return. For years, he turned down offers to join the broadcast booth, but the limited five-race schedule made him reconsider.

"I was in Hong Kong on this separate thing," Edwards said. "And Randy Fuller said, 'Hey, Amazon's going to do some of these races. It's five races and they want to talk to you.' And it struck me at the time. I thought, man, five races, my kids are kind of getting into racing. My family is asking questions about what my career was like. Maybe this will be cool."

Amazon’s team flew to Missouri to meet Edwards — a rare event since he rarely hosts meetings at his home. But he felt an instant connection with the crew.

"We just basically ran around Columbia, Missouri and did my normal day. And I realized this is a part of the family. Like this is the family I want to be a part of. Cool people, they actually care about the sport," he added.

Edwards appreciated that the team wasn’t focused on "suits and ties and numbers." Instead, they wanted to make NASCAR coverage fun for the fans. For those who have missed Carl Edwards’ insight and charisma, his return — even from behind the desk — will be a welcome sight.

