Danica Patrick opens up about high-profile 2020 breakup with NFL star Aaron Rodgers

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has finally opened up about her heartbreaking split with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Before going their separate ways in 2020, the two lovebirds dated for two years and were regarded as the hottest sports couple in town. In 2019, it was reported that the couple had bought a Malibu estate worth $28 million.

Despite separating in 2020, Danica Patrick confirmed the breakup in 2021, outlining the impact it had on her life.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that. But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

If one door closes, another will open elsewhere. This was the case for the retired stock car driver. After a breakup with Aaron Rodgers, she met her perfect match, Carter Comstock.

Carter is a business tycoon and the founder of Freshly. Their paths crossed during a business venture both of them had invested in. One thing led to another, and eventually the two fell for each other.

According to her, Comstock had exactly the qualities she was looking for, stating that both of them were open-minded and love to travel.

However, she recently confirmed the split between her and Comstock after spending several months together. She confirmed the breakup on March 4th 2022. On Twitter, the People's account posted Danica Patrick stating that:

"Danica Patrick Confirms Split from Boyfriend Carter Comstock: 'Unfortunately It Didn't Work'."

Danica Patrick Performance at NASCAR

The 39-year-old stands as one of the most successful female racing drivers in the history of American racing. She has experience in both stock cars as well as IndyCars.

The legendary driver joined the world of stock cars in 2010, starting with the ARCA Racing Series, driving the Chevrolet No. 7 for JR Motorsports. In 2013, she became the first woman to secure a pole during the Daytona 500 drive for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Before joining NASCAR, Patrick recorded an unforgettable win in the 2008 Indy Japan 300, which, to date, is the only IndyCar Series race to ever be won by a woman.

