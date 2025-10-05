Danica Patrick participates in an "adult dance class", recommends it to her followers on IG

Retired NASCAR icon Danica Patrick recently shared a video of herself participating in an “adult dance class” and urged women to follow in her footsteps. She also added a hilarious caption claiming that she might need some physical therapy for the choreographed dance and "hair whipping".

Ad

Danica Patrick is a pioneer and a leader with a unique and significant place in the history of NASCAR as one of the most impactful and pioneering women to drive in professional motorsport. After retirement from racing, she dabbled in commentary, most notably covering Formula 1 for Sky Sports in the past few years. Patrick has also focused on entrepreneurial ventures, including owning Somnium, a premium Napa Valley wine brand, and launching Warrior by Danica Patrick, an athleisure clothing line.

Ad

Trending

As an advocate for physical health and mental conditioning, her avid interest in dancing doesn't come as much of a surprise. On Instagram, Patrick recently shared a video of herself attending and performing in an "adult dance class" at the Dance Fitness Tempe, a dance studio on Broadway Road, Arizona.

She captioned the same:

"@un_apaula_getic said so few women are brave enough to take an adult dance class...but it's a blast. Give it a try."

Ad

Danica Patrick's story - Screenshot via Instagram: @danicapatrick

She further added in a following post:

Ad

"This was a a choreographed dance...taking zero credit for @un_apaula_getic skills. I may need some physical therapy after all the hair whipping."

Danica Patrick's story - Screenshot via Instagram: @danicapatrick

Patrick is renowned as the first female to win an IndyCar race, after she scripted open-wheel racing history with her 2008 Indy Japan 300 win at Twin Ring Motegi. She made the first female pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, capturing the pole at the 2013 Daytona 500, one of the most high-profile races of the year.

Ad

Patrick also became the first woman ever to lead a lap in a Sprint Cup race and finished in a career-best 8th place at the very same edition of the Daytona 500. She also notched seven top-10 finishes during her time in the highest rung of stock-car racing.

Danica Patrick criticizes NFL for picking Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime performer

Danica Patrick recently voiced her criticism of the NFL's choice of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as the performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Through a tweet, Patrick expressed her disapproval of the selection, pointing out that Bad Bunny’s discography contains no songs in English, which she sarcastically argued should be considered unacceptable for one of America's most-watched television events.

Ad

"Oh fun," Patrick tweeted after the announcement. "No, songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports."

The Super Bowl halftime show has historically featured iconic performers who are deeply embedded in American popular culture, including Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna in recent years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.