Danica Patrick participates in an "adult dance class", recommends it to her followers on IG

Retired NASCAR icon Danica Patrick recently shared a video of herself participating in an “adult dance class” and urged women to follow in her footsteps. She also added a hilarious caption claiming that she might need some physical therapy for the choreographed dance and "hair whipping".
Danica Patrick is a pioneer and a leader with a unique and significant place in the history of NASCAR as one of the most impactful and pioneering women to drive in professional motorsport. After retirement from racing, she dabbled in commentary, most notably covering Formula 1 for Sky Sports in the past few years. Patrick has also focused on entrepreneurial ventures, including owning Somnium, a premium Napa Valley wine brand, and launching Warrior by Danica Patrick, an athleisure clothing line.
As an advocate for physical health and mental conditioning, her avid interest in dancing doesn't come as much of a surprise. On Instagram, Patrick recently shared a video of herself attending and performing in an "adult dance class" at the Dance Fitness Tempe, a dance studio on Broadway Road, Arizona.
She captioned the same:
"@un_apaula_getic said so few women are brave enough to take an adult dance class...but it's a blast. Give it a try."
She further added in a following post:
"This was a a choreographed dance...taking zero credit for @un_apaula_getic skills. I may need some physical therapy after all the hair whipping."
Patrick is renowned as the first female to win an IndyCar race, after she scripted open-wheel racing history with her 2008 Indy Japan 300 win at Twin Ring Motegi. She made the first female pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, capturing the pole at the 2013 Daytona 500, one of the most high-profile races of the year.
Patrick also became the first woman ever to lead a lap in a Sprint Cup race and finished in a career-best 8th place at the very same edition of the Daytona 500. She also notched seven top-10 finishes during her time in the highest rung of stock-car racing.
Danica Patrick criticizes NFL for picking Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime performer
Danica Patrick recently voiced her criticism of the NFL's choice of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as the performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Through a tweet, Patrick expressed her disapproval of the selection, pointing out that Bad Bunny’s discography contains no songs in English, which she sarcastically argued should be considered unacceptable for one of America's most-watched television events.
"Oh fun," Patrick tweeted after the announcement. "No, songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports."
The Super Bowl halftime show has historically featured iconic performers who are deeply embedded in American popular culture, including Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna in recent years.
