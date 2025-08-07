Danica Patrick shares 2-word caption from her latest Ibiza trip

Former NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick gave fans a look into her recent trip to Ibiza, sharing a photo carousel on Instagram. The post included moments from her getaway and a peek into the island’s nightlife.The update was posted on Patrick’s official Instagram account. The post was accompanied by the caption“Wild Ibiza. 🤩” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Ibiza post, the first image showed Danica Patrick posing against a dark blue backdrop, wearing a crop top and joggers. Another image featured her in an orange dress, set in what appeared to be an outdoor location. The final slide hinted at her being at a concert.Danica Patrick, from Beloit, Wisconsin, is best known for breaking barriers in motorsports. She became the first woman to win an IndyCar championship event in 2008, taking a win at the Firestone IndyCar 300 in Japan. Her career began with go-karts at age 10, and after years of racing in the U.S. and U.K., she made her mark at the Indianapolis 500 in 2005, leading laps and finishing fourth as a rookie.Patrick’s time in motorsports included stints in both IndyCar and NASCAR, making history again when she became the first woman to win the pole position for the Daytona 500 in 2013. She retired from professional racing in 2018 after competing in her final Indy 500. Since then, Patrick has expanded her presence into media, authoring books and hosting the “Pretty Intense” podcast.When Danica Patrick backed Haas F1’s chances with experienced drivers back in 2023In 2023, Danica Patrick spoke about the Haas F1 Team’s prospects ahead of the Formula One season. At the time, the team, led by Guenther Steiner, had paired Nico Hulkenberg with Kevin Magnussen. Patrick believed Haas could benefit from the drivers’ combined experience.Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark and Haas F1 talk to the crowd on the fan stage prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: GettSpeaking to GPFans, she highlighted Hulkenberg’s long career, saying his 35 years of age and time in the sport could be an advantage. She also credited Magnussen for his role in helping Haas progress, noting that trust and reliability in drivers were key to development. Danica Patrick suggested that if Hulkenberg could add to this foundation, Haas might be able to take a “leap forward” and even surprise competitors.“He's (Nico Hulkenberg) a little bit older even that Kevin, he's 35, he's been around for a while and I think probably Haas can use that experience.”However, the 2023 season did not go as Patrick had hoped. Haas finished last in the Constructors’ Championship with 12 points; Hulkenberg won nine, and Magnussen added three. They trailed ninth-place Alfa Romeo’s 16 points and AlphaTauri’s 25. The disappointing campaign led to major changes, with team owner Gene Haas parting ways with Steiner in January 2024.