Danica Patrick shares 2-word caption from her latest Ibiza trip

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 07, 2025 23:51 GMT
Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty
Danica Patrick walks the red carpet at the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball - Source: Getty

Former NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick gave fans a look into her recent trip to Ibiza, sharing a photo carousel on Instagram. The post included moments from her getaway and a peek into the island’s nightlife.

Ad

The update was posted on Patrick’s official Instagram account. The post was accompanied by the caption

“Wild Ibiza. 🤩”
Ad
Trending

In the Ibiza post, the first image showed Danica Patrick posing against a dark blue backdrop, wearing a crop top and joggers. Another image featured her in an orange dress, set in what appeared to be an outdoor location. The final slide hinted at her being at a concert.

Danica Patrick, from Beloit, Wisconsin, is best known for breaking barriers in motorsports. She became the first woman to win an IndyCar championship event in 2008, taking a win at the Firestone IndyCar 300 in Japan. Her career began with go-karts at age 10, and after years of racing in the U.S. and U.K., she made her mark at the Indianapolis 500 in 2005, leading laps and finishing fourth as a rookie.

Ad

Patrick’s time in motorsports included stints in both IndyCar and NASCAR, making history again when she became the first woman to win the pole position for the Daytona 500 in 2013. She retired from professional racing in 2018 after competing in her final Indy 500. Since then, Patrick has expanded her presence into media, authoring books and hosting the “Pretty Intense” podcast.

When Danica Patrick backed Haas F1’s chances with experienced drivers back in 2023

In 2023, Danica Patrick spoke about the Haas F1 Team’s prospects ahead of the Formula One season. At the time, the team, led by Guenther Steiner, had paired Nico Hulkenberg with Kevin Magnussen. Patrick believed Haas could benefit from the drivers’ combined experience.

Ad
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark and Haas F1 talk to the crowd on the fan stage prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Gett
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark and Haas F1 talk to the crowd on the fan stage prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Gett

Speaking to GPFans, she highlighted Hulkenberg’s long career, saying his 35 years of age and time in the sport could be an advantage. She also credited Magnussen for his role in helping Haas progress, noting that trust and reliability in drivers were key to development.

Ad

Danica Patrick suggested that if Hulkenberg could add to this foundation, Haas might be able to take a “leap forward” and even surprise competitors.

“He's (Nico Hulkenberg) a little bit older even that Kevin, he's 35, he's been around for a while and I think probably Haas can use that experience.”

However, the 2023 season did not go as Patrick had hoped. Haas finished last in the Constructors’ Championship with 12 points; Hulkenberg won nine, and Magnussen added three.

They trailed ninth-place Alfa Romeo’s 16 points and AlphaTauri’s 25. The disappointing campaign led to major changes, with team owner Gene Haas parting ways with Steiner in January 2024.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications