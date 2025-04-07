Danica Patrick shares an intriguing clip about Feminism

Danica Patrick shared an intriguing clip about feminism via her Instagram story on Monday. She has used social media to remain connected with her fans even after she retired from motorsports, often sharing updates from her day-to-day life. She also regularly shares her opinions on social and political issues and has even received criticism from her fans for doing so.
On Monday, the former IndyCar star reshared a video originally shared by social media influencer and author Teal Swan. It addresses the current state of feminism, which she claims is both anti-women and anti-men:
"They have disconnected themselves from feminine power entirely, they don't even know what it means. When I say, 'What's feminine power?' women usually list out masculine traits. What we've got is this complete cluster of a mess, which we need to sort through now. It's very important to understand that where we are as a society right now is we're anti-women and anti-men."
The 43-year-old reshared this reel on her story and did not add any words.
Notably, in 2023, the American claimed that motorsports was a masculine sport and that the skill and mindset required to succeed in the sport are "not normal in a feminine mind." She faced significant backlash for her views, and many fans were disappointed to hear this stance from someone regarded as a trailblazer for women in motorsports.
Danica Patrick also shared a clip of Adam Roa talking about 'feminine power'
Danica Patrick also shared a clip via her Instagram story on Sunday wherein American author Adam Roa discussed how "feminine power" connects to the "infinite void", which men could not relate to. Patrick remarked that men and women are different and stronger together.
On Sunday, Roe shared the reel via his Instagram, speaking about "feminine energy."
Patrick reshared this via her Instagram story and wrote:
"Men, here's what you need to know. Women, you do too. We are different and more powerful together."
Patrick spent seven years competing in IndyCar and made history in American open-wheel racing by becoming the first woman to win a race in the series. She also tried her luck in stock-car racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2010, and made her Sprint Cup Series debut in 2012.