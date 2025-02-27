Danica Patrick shares ‘perfect ski season’ update featuring her two furry friends on IG

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently enjoyed a skiing getaway in Scottsdale, Arizona, accompanied by her two beloved dogs, Ella and Dallas. The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures from her trip, including scenic views of the snowy trails and an adorable video of her dogs playing in the snow.

Patrick, a native of Beloit, Wisconsin, traveled to Scottsdale for her skiing adventure, taking advantage of the city’s high altitude, where snow is more common during the winter months. While Scottsdale is usually known for its warm desert climate, certain areas, such as North Scottsdale and Cave Creek, see snowfall in the colder months of December, January, and February.

Danica Patrick has chosen one of the best times of the year to go skiing in 'The West's Most Western Town'. Sharing her adventures on Instagram, she captioned the post saying:

"When the weather is perfect in Scottsdale….. it’s also ski season! Totally worth it. ⛷️"

In the video among the photos in her carousel, Danica Patrick shows her two dogs; Ella, a Belgian Malinois, and Dallas, a white Siberian Husky running around on the snowy trails. The 42-year-old has been actively sharing the lives of her two dogs on social media.

Last year on June 17, she shared a post on the occasion of Ela turning 9 years old with a caption that read:

"I can’t believe my sweet, loving, energetic, and smart Ella is 9. Even as I write this post she is on another couch pretending to be sleeping. I know this because I just waved at her and she opened her eyes and lifted her head. 🥰 🐕"

Earlier in the year on March 10, she posted about her Husky, Dallas turning 10 years old. She captioned the post saying:

"Sweet Dallas. 10 today. I can’t believe you’re double digits. Thank god we agreed you’re living to 20. Don’t you dare break that promise pretty girl. I’m sorry…. Queen D."

Patrick has a soft spot for dogs and she doesn't shy away from interacting with stray dogs whenever she encounters one.

Danica Patrick shares her thoughts on rising temperatures in Phoenix

Danica Patrick recently commented on the rising temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona. As the city recorded its first 90-degree fahrenheit day of the year, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Phoenix has been experiencing unusually warm weather for early spring, with meteorologists warning that the warming trend could push temperatures to near-record highs (via AZCentral). According to experts from the National Weather Service, the heatwave could cause temperatures to rise up significantly above the seasonal average in the coming weeks.

Danica Patrick acknowledged the shift in weather patterns and shared a subtle comment on her Instagram Story, writing:

"From skiing to swimsuits. So here for it! 🙌🏻"

Shortly after posting this, she put her words into action and set off on her skiing adventure, making the most of the season’s last snowfall.

