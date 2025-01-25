Danica Patrick has a two-word reaction to Donald Trump’s recent action on Anthony Fauci

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been a vocal supporter of United States President Donald Trump. Recently, she took to her Instagram to support Trump's decision to revoke Dr. Anthony Fauci's security.

The 42-year-old Patrick ventured into stock car racing in 2010 under former NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing after her successful stint in the IndyCar Series. She achieved greater heights as a professional race car driver and became the first woman to win an IndyCar race. After dominating the motorsports field, she took an interest in politics after attending the 2023 TPUSA America Fest with her sister.

Former top US health official Anthony Fauci faced death threats since he led the country's COVID-19 response, and on January 24, 2025, President Donald Trump withdrew his $15 million security. Trump explained the reason behind his decision and stated, via BBC:

Trending

"You can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government. It's very standard."

Earlier this week, Trump also revoked security from other officials, including Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and Brian Hook. Patrick supported the decision and shared the post on her story, giving a two-word reaction. She wrote:

"Damn right."

Danica Patrick backed up United States President Donald Trump's decision (Source: @danicapatrick via Instagram)

According to a US media report, Dr. Fauci has hired his personal security and will pay for himself.

“Golden age is going to look good”: Danica Patrick on Donald Trump's second inauguration ceremony

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, former Indy Japan 300 winner Danica Patrick shared a tweet on X including pictures from Donald Trump's second inauguration and oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony was held on Monday, January 20, 2025, and Trump took office as the 47th president of the United States. The first images shared by Patrick were from the Turning Point Inaugural Eve Ball event held on January 19, in Washington, DC, a day before Trump took the oath.

Patrick showcased her support for Trump and captioned the post:

“What a fantastic and freezing cold polar blast was had in DC celebrating @realDonaldTrump inauguration! The Golden age is going to look good on America."

Expand Tweet

Patrick donned a red dress, completing her look with a white pearl necklace. In the next image, she wore a hot pink dress for the red carpet event of the Inaugural Evel Ball. She further shared images from the oath-taking ceremony and attended the ceremony in a white dress with golden jewelry and a cup of coffee.

In the next image, Danica Patrick was joined by YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul. Additionally, Donald Trump's advisor Alex Bruesewitz, and comedian Theo Von were also present in the group selfie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback