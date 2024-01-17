Daniel Dye’s 10 Xfinity Series schedule unveiled for Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing on Tuesday (January 16) announced that the organization has signed Daniel Dye’s for select races for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Dye, who competed full-time in the Truck Series last year with GMS Racing, will drive the #10 Chevrolet in 10 races, starting with season-opener Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

The 20-year-old driver will then return at Martinsville Speedway (April 6), followed by Dover Motor Speedway (April 27), Iowa Speedway (June 15), Pocono Raceway (July 13), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 20), Michigan International Speedway (August 17), Kansas Speedway (September 28), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 19), and the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway (November 9).

Chris Rice, the president of Kaulig Racing, is happy to have Dye in their Xfinity lineup heading into the 2024 season. Rice said in a statement:

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel [Dye] to our driver lineup at Kaulig Racing. We’ve brought a lot of young drivers into the Xfinity Series, and we’re looking forward to seeing him grow as a driver throughout the season with our team.”

Daniel Dye ended the 2023 Truck Series season in 18th place in the championship standings along with one top-10 finish. His best finish of the P6 came at the Talladega Superspeedway. He joined forces with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to continue competing full-time in the Truck Series.

Daniel Dye excited to join Kaulig Racing in 2024 Xfinity Series

Dye has made two starts in NASCAR's second-tier series last year. He finished 17th in his series debut at Texas Motor Speedway and 21st at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Expressing his feeling on joining race-winning organization this season, Daniel Dye said:

“I’ve been a fan and follower of Kaulig Racing for several years now, and to have the opportunity to race for Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice is really special. I’m excited to drive the No. 10 Champion Container Chevy in the Xfinity Series and lean on my teammates that have experience in all aspects of racing. I’m especially looking forward to working with AJ Allmendinger and having him on my side as I learn as much as I can from this opportunity.”

Daniel Dye will join the experienced lineup of drivers – NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger, three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, and Josh Williams in 2024.