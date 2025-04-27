Daniel Suarez and his better-half share their love story amid a run at the Talladega racetrack

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez and his wife, Julia Piquet, shared a sweet moment during a track run at Talladega. In a video posted on social media, the couple talked about their journey together while jogging the 2.6-mile track.

In the video, Suarez greeted fans with a cheerful “Hey Amigos!” and mentioned he had done a mini warm-up before starting the 2.6-mile run around Talladega Superspeedway. The video was uploaded by NASCAR on Instagram with the caption

"It’s a couples edition of the track run with @daniel_suarezg and @juliapiquet!"

Julia Piquet accompanied her husband during the run, introduced herself, and joined the fun. As they ran, a NASCAR reporter asked how they met and Daniel Suarez answered the question,

“ When I moved to the United States to chase my NASCAR dream, The only person in the NASCAR industry driver wise that spoke Spanish was actually her brother. I met Julia because she was visiting her brother.”

Julia added that after their first meeting, they lost touch for several years before reconnecting in Mexico City during the Race of Champions, where she was working. Suarez later visited her in Miami, and their relationship grew from there.

Referring to the spot they met, the reporter asked Suarez about racing in Mexico City in June, he said it was a dream come true. Since winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2016, he had hoped to race back home in the premier NASCAR series.

Further on in the reel, while discussing Talladega, the NASCAR driver explained it is a tricky place where he believes racers have a 50% chance of wrecking or doing extremely well. Julia shared that she usually watches races from the pit stall to stay close to the action, but admitted that the stress often feels like losing years off her life.

Julia Piquet jokes about Daniel Suarez's "staring" after bringing home his life-size cutout

Recently, Julia Piquet playfully teased Daniel Suarez on Instagram. She brought home a life-size cutout of her husband, created by Mission Foods, one of Suarez's sponsors for the season. The cutout featured Suarez wearing a Mission Foods fire suit, a helmet decorated with a traditional Mexican mask design, and holding a package of the company’s flour tortillas.

Sharing a look at the cutout on Instagram, Julia Piquet humorously called out Daniel Suarez, writing,

"Stop staring at me 😏 @daniel_suarezg (Daniel Suarez)."

Mission Foods is one of the sponsors for Suarez and his #99 Trackhouse Racing team this year. Apart from the cutout, Mission Foods also featured Suarez in their promotional campaign, where he received customized PR packages. Among the items were a tortilla-themed blanket and a “mandil” (apron). In an interview, Suarez commented on the apron’s usefulness, saying,

"The mandil is very handy because every time I'm making tacos with Julia (Piquet), I would make a mess. I feel like I need this."

Besides Mission Foods, Suarez has partnerships with brands like Freeway Insurance, Choice Hotels, and Quaker State. Looking ahead, he will also race with a Telcel-Infinitum livery for the inaugural points-paying NASCAR race in Mexico City, the first such event since 1958.

