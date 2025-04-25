Julia Piquet drops hilarious 4-word message to hubby Daniel Suarez after bringing home the Mexican’s cutout

Julia Piquet playfully teased her husband, Daniel Suarez, via an Instagram story. Piquet jokingly told Suarez to stop staring at her after taking a photo of the NASCAR Cup Series driver's cutout she brought home.

The life-size cutout is created by Mission Foods, a tortilla company that started sponsoring the #99 Trackhouse Racing team this year. It displays Suarez in a Mission Foods fire suit, a helmet with a traditional Mexican mask design, and the company's flour tortillas packaging.

Piquet, who has been married to Suarez since July 2024, shared the cutout she took home on IG and jokingly called out her husband for staring at her.

"Stop staring at me 😏 @daniel_suarezg (Daniel Suarez)," she wrote.

Julia Piquet's Instagram story - Source: @juliapiquet on IG

Daniel Suarez, meanwhile, was recently featured on one of Mission Foods' latest promo campaigns, where the 33-year-old received PR packages, such as a tortilla-designed blanket. The Chevrolet pilot also got a mandil (apron), which he thought he could use with his wife.

"The mandil is very handy because every time I'm making tacos with Julia (Piquet), I would make a mess. I feel like I need this," Suarez said.

In addition to Mission Foods, Suarez is sponsored by Freeway Insurance, Choice Hotels, and Quaker State. He will also sport a Telcel-Infinitum livery in the inaugural Mexico City race in June. The road course showdown will mark the first points-paying NASCAR race since 1958.

For now, the Mexican driver will run a Wendy's Frosty paint scheme at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. The Jack Link's 500 will happen on April 27 (Sunday) at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Julia Piquet shows support for Daniel Suarez's #99 racecar for Mexico City

NASCAR's inaugural Mexico City race is still a month from now, but Julia Piquet previewed Daniel Suarez's paint scheme on Instagram. The #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet is painted with a white and blue color combination featuring Telcel-Infinitum.

Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, applauded Suarez, saying:

"So proud of you, Daniel Suarez."

Julia Piquet's Instagram story - Source: @juliapiquet on IG

In his part, the Trackhouse Racing driver said he will remember his home race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the rest of his life.

"My home is here (in Mexico), and for the first time in (modern) NASCAR history, we are going to have a points race outside of the United States, and it's going to be in my home. So it is very, very special. I am very happy and excited. And it's going to be a weekend that I will remember for the rest of my life," he shared. (via Motorsports.com)

The inaugural Mexico City race will be the 15th stop of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will happen between the Michigan and Pocono race weekends, which should be a long haul for NASCAR teams in the three-week stretch.

As of this writing, Suarez has only had one top-10 finish, which came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a second-place finish. He crossed the line behind Josh Berry, who gave Wood Brothers Racing its 101st Cup victory.

