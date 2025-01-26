Daniel Suarez clears the air if his team carries a ‘piñata’ to every NASCAR race

Daniel Suarez is among the NASCAR drivers with a unique race win celebration, smashing a piñata as soon as he gets out of the car. When asked if the No. 99 team carries a piñata every race, Suarez said they bring a few, hoping to use them as much as possible.

After winning a race, the Mexican driver smashes a piñata as a nod to his Hispanic heritage. The last time he did the celebration was at the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, which took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Speaking to Speedway Digest, Daniel Suarez cleared the air about bringing piñatas to NASCAR races.

"We do carry a few piñatas to every track. We're hoping we can use them as much as possible," Suarez said [7:35].

The Trackhouse Racing driver doesn't choose which candy goes to the piñatas. However, he argued that he should start sharing his input with the team.

When asked what candy should be in the piñatas, Suarez said:

"It's a very easy question man. Mexican candy. Tamarindos... the spicy candy. That's the kind of candy that I love." [8:03]

He then shared a funny story of how NASCAR drivers weren't fond of Tamarindos.

"It's funny because [...] they [NASCAR staff] brought some Mexican candy and they were filming it and giving it to most of the drivers, and their faces were so funny. The guy that was doing this, he showed me the film, their faces were so funny. I guarantee I was the only guy that enjoyed the candy."

As mentioned, Daniel Suarez last celebrated with a piñata in Atlanta last year. He crossed the line in one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history, ahead of Ryan Blaney (0.003 seconds) and Kyle Busch (0.007 seconds).

His teammate, Ross Chastain, also has a unique victory celebration. Chastain, who is an eight-generation watermelon farmer, smashes a watermelon whenever he wins a race. The last time he celebrated with a watermelon smash was in the 2024 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Julia Piquet hilariously exposes husband Daniel Suarez during 2025 media day

Julia Piquet, Daniel Suarez's wife, poked fun at her husband for dancing in a funny stance on the 2025 NASCAR media day. Piquet said that Suarez often dances the same way all the time at home.

In an X post, she wrote:

"If only you guys knew how often he does this at home 🤣🤣🤣."

The 2025 NASCAR media day signifies that the new season is just around the corner.

Suarez will return to Trackhouse Racing for the 2025 season and will drive the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro alongside Ross Chastain and new teammate, Shane van Gisbergen. The latter will drive the new third car acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing. Moreover, the team will also field four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in the No. 91 open car for the Daytona 500.

The expanded Trackhouse crew will commence their season at the Daytona International Speedway for the "Great American Race" on February 16. It will be Suarez's fifth full-time season with the team following a Round of 12 run last year.

