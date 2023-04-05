Daniel Suarez explains his good record at Bristol despite having no prior dirt experience

Ahead of this weekend's Food City Dirt Race, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez seemed hopeful of his chances during the race on loose ground. The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver does not necesarilly belong to a dirt-racing background. However, his results on the loose stuff would indicate otherwise.

The 2021 Food City Dirt Race became the Monterry, Mexico native's first experience on dirt. Never having driven a stock car on a loose surface before, Suarez managed to adapt pretty well. He ultimately finished in P4, after having a run at the sharp end of the field all day long.

Competing with drivers who cut their teeth while driving on dirt, Daniel Suarez managed to adapt to the new environment in an impressive manner.

Suarez was also seen finishing in P12 last year after falling back to P17 during a rain delay, prior to which he led the race. Speaking about his seemingly instinctive ability on dirt, Suarez said:

"I really don't know to be honest. I can say my team has fiven me a great car in both races and we have had a really good strategy. I am having fun racing on dirt. We'll see what happens Sunday but we are going to Bristol with plans to win the race and have a heck of a party afterwards."

The Food City Dirt Race goes live this Sunday (April 9) at 7:00 pm ET.

Daniel Suarez sums up his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far

Speaking about his season so far, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez seemed disappointed in the finishes he has had in the past few weeks in the sport, and said:

"We have had three disappointing finishes in the last three weeks, but if you look closer we are running in the top-5 when things happened. If we keep running that fast we are going to be fine. It's a long season and you're going to have some bad luck, but that will turn. We just have to keep running like we have been running."

While elaborating on the lack of good finishes over the past few weeks, Daniel Suarez also elaborated on how he has been on the receiving end of bad luck. Dropping out of the top-5 positions on several occasions, the Mexican hopes to finish with some good results soon.

NASCAR will go live from Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday. Watch the Food City Dirt Race on FOX Sports at 7:00 pm ET.

