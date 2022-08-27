Create

Daniel Suarez extends NASCAR contract with Trackhouse Racing for another year

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 27, 2022 04:47 PM IST

Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner Daniel Suarez has signed a short-term contract extension with the Trackhouse Racing team to continue driving the team’s #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Suarez’s contract with the Nashville, Tennessee-based outfit is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old is in his second year driving for Trackhouse Racing, a team co-owned by Justin Marks and music star Pitbull. He has already confirmed his playoff spot with his maiden Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway. In doing so, he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race.

Staying at the House. https://t.co/ltmTeSwWN1

On Friday, Trackhouse Racing announced the news that Suarez will continue with the team. Suarez confirmed that the deal has locked him in for the 2023 season, but he expects a long-term extension after the signing of the NASCAR media deal in 2023, which will give the team financial stability.

Daniel Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 as their first driver when it was announced that former NASCAR driver Justin Marks and American singer Pit Bull would team up to field a Cup team.

Al Rondin with @CocaColaRacing congratulates @Daniel_SuarezG on his first win. Next up…the #CokeZeroSugar400 TOMORROW at 7pm @DAYTONA. https://t.co/vXsL6vCTiM

In a second season with the team, the former Xfinity Series champion has played a crucial role in the team’s success and has turned in his career-best season. In the first 25 races of the season, he has scored six top-five and top-10 finishes, including a dominating victory at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Daniel Suarez on his contract extension at Trackhouse Racing

Speaking about his one-year deal, Daniel Suarez stated that he and his team have decided to do a short-term deal for now. He went on to say that he was not worried about his contract or the coming years as Trackhouse Racing is his home.

Suarez said:

“We decided to do it this way for now. The same way that I wasnt worried about this contract Im not really worried about next year, either. ... Trackhouse is my home now. They know that and were working together extremely well.’’

He continued:

“I knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of time. Ive been paying way more attention to driving than anything else. It definitely feels good, but I have known about it for a while that it was going to happen.’’

Catch Daniel Suarez at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 27, 2022 where he will start on the second row after qualifying P4 in a rain-cancelled qualification.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...