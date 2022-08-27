Daniel Suarez extends NASCAR contract with Trackhouse Racing for another year

Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner Daniel Suarez has signed a short-term contract extension with the Trackhouse Racing team to continue driving the team’s #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Suarez’s contract with the Nashville, Tennessee-based outfit is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old is in his second year driving for Trackhouse Racing, a team co-owned by Justin Marks and music star Pitbull. He has already confirmed his playoff spot with his maiden Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway. In doing so, he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race.

On Friday, Trackhouse Racing announced the news that Suarez will continue with the team. Suarez confirmed that the deal has locked him in for the 2023 season, but he expects a long-term extension after the signing of the NASCAR media deal in 2023, which will give the team financial stability.

Daniel Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 as their first driver when it was announced that former NASCAR driver Justin Marks and American singer Pit Bull would team up to field a Cup team.

In a second season with the team, the former Xfinity Series champion has played a crucial role in the team’s success and has turned in his career-best season. In the first 25 races of the season, he has scored six top-five and top-10 finishes, including a dominating victory at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Daniel Suarez on his contract extension at Trackhouse Racing

Speaking about his one-year deal, Daniel Suarez stated that he and his team have decided to do a short-term deal for now. He went on to say that he was not worried about his contract or the coming years as Trackhouse Racing is his home.

Suarez said:

“We decided to do it this way for now. The same way that I wasn’t worried about this contract I’m not really worried about next year, either. ... Trackhouse is my home now. They know that and we’re working together extremely well.’’

He continued:

“I knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of time. I’ve been paying way more attention to driving than anything else. It definitely feels good, but I have known about it for a while that it was going to happen.’’

Catch Daniel Suarez at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 27, 2022 where he will start on the second row after qualifying P4 in a rain-cancelled qualification.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi