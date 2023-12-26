Daniel Suarez and family celebrate Christmas with F1 star Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet in Brazil

Daniel Suarez, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull's Trackhouse Racing team, had a quiet season in 2023. After his elusive first victory at Sonoma Raceway last season, the Mexican driver has been staying off the radar, not necessarily in the best way possible.

The 2023 Cup Series season saw Suarez fail to qualify for the postseason playoffs with no wins to his name. Despite having a season to forget, the Monterrey, Mexico native seems to be keeping his spirits up during the offseason.

With the Christmas holidays in full swing, Daniel Suarez was seen celebrating with racing royalty in a recent post by the driver himself. Engaged to Julia Piquet, daughter of 3-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, Suarez was seen spending time with some serious figures in motorsports.

Julia Piquet's sister Kelly Piquet happens to be dating recently crowned 3-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen. The two couples were seen posing for a photo with their extended family which also included Nelson Piquet on Daniel Suarez's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Merry Christmas from Brazil, amigos!" Daniel Suarez wrote.

Owing to the Piquet family's Brazilian nationality, both Suarez and Verstappen were seen celebrating the Christmas holidays in Brazil.

Fans react to Daniel Suarez celebrating Christmas with Julia Piquet, Kelly Piquet, and Max Verstappen

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were suitably pleased with Daniel Suarez's recent post. Here are some of the best reactions:

"I can’t believe you’re in the presence of the 2012 Sargento 200 at Road America winner"

"Make sure to give Max a few driving tips while you’re down there!"

"Whose better at mario kart. You or max?"

"I think that one guy in the picture drives cars too. Not sure if he's any good tho.."

"Daniel, Nelson, Nelson Jr, and Max Can you have anymore of a talented family gathering wow"

"There is a lot of love going on in Brazil. Merry Christmas to my favorite couple @Daniel_SuarezG @JuliaPiquet and your families"

"Feliz Navidad, amigo!"

"Merry Christmas mi amigo!! 2024 will be big for you I full faith and confidence in you! See you in @Daytona!"

"MERRY CHRISTMAS DANIEL! I HOPE ITS A GREAT ONE FOR YOU!"

Daniel Suarez will hope for a better performance in the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The season kicks off with the iconic Daytona 500 in February next year, preceded by the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.