Daniel Suarez fuels speculation with hint about NASCAR future after parting ways with Trackhouse

After five years of working with Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez will split with the squad after the conclusion of the 2025 season. Though the Mexican didn't seem to have anything on his cards for the 2026 season after the announcement was made, Suarez has now teased that things are looking good in his camp to continue his racing venture.

Suarez made his Cup Series debut in 2017 and has raced for four teams so far. Moreover, Trackhouse Racing has been his home on the NASCAR field for the majority of his Cup Series career.

But, with Connor Zilisch earning a promotion to the Cup Series field as a full-time driver, Suarez will have to make way for the incoming teenager. This left the 33-year-old with no options on the board about where he would head for his 2026 campaign, as all the full-time seats seemed to have been filled so far.

Though the situation is not entirely the one that Suarez would have envisioned himself in, Daniel Suarez revealed that a possible announcement is on the horizon next month, as he told 11Alive:

"Things are looking good. That’s all I can say. Hopefully we can announce what we’re going to do next month, I think... next month it should be already public, but I’m happy where I am. That’s all I can say. I’m very, very blessed. I have so many great people on my corner, so many great sponsors as well, and things are looking good."

Subsequently, when asked about whether it was a done deal, Suarez further added:

"Well, it’s not a done deal. If it was done, you guys would know already, but things are looking good. "

Suarez is slated to end his time with Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series after making 180 starts with the team.

Daniel Suarez is not dejected to part ways with Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez at the 2025 Southern 500 - Source: Imagn

All of Daniel Suarez's Cup Series race wins have come from the No. 99 car that he has driven for Trackhouse Racing. However, with the Suarez-Trackhouse Racing partnership soon ending, it would lead to the end of the 33-year-old's chapter with the team.

But, the No. 99 driver is not sad due to it, as change is a part of the game, as he said (via Reuters):

"This is just a new chapter. That's all it is... This is not a sad moment. It's just a change and it happens. I'm actually a little bit relieved that this is out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans and continue to work. I'm excited for whatever comes next."

Meanwhile, the rumors in the NASCAR sphere suggest that Daniel Suarez could move to the Xfinity Series (which will be called O’Reilly Auto Parts Series from 2026 onwards) for a full-time drive in 2026, as there are no seats available in the Cup Series field for the time being.

