Daniel Suarez goes camping with his wife to disconnect himself from the NASCAR frenzy

Daniel Suarez took a step away from the pressure of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by heading into the outdoors with his wife, Julia Piquet. Just days after a rough elimination stretch that ended his 2025 playoff hopes, the Trackhouse Racing driver shared photos from a quiet camping trip in North Carolina.The getaway came after three grueling weeks where Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet failed to finish higher than 25th. Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race ended with another accident, leaving him 37th in the order. It marked the close of a disappointing Round of 16 campaign, his last postseason run with Trackhouse Racing.On Tuesday (September 17), he posted a carousel of images on X, writing:&quot;Went camping to disconnect ✌🏽&quot;The photos showed him and Julia casually dressed in sweatshirts, with their green camper van in the background. She also shared her own post on Instagram with a mix of pictures and short clips, adding a lighthearted caption:&quot;That’s a happy camper! 🏕️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one video, Julia could be seen behind the wheel. It gave fans a rare glimpse of Daniel Suarez outside the track, trading fire suits for campfires and quiet backroads.Suarez’s time with Trackhouse Racing is nearing its end. He joined the organization from its very first Cup Series season in 2021 and earned two wins across nearly five years.Connor Zilisch will take over the No. 99 next season, while teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain will remain part of the lineup. Of the three, only Chastain has advanced to the Round of 12 this year.For Daniel Suarez, the camping trip was about perspective. With a difficult playoff exit behind him, the weekend retreat offered space to reset before the final stretch of his last campaign with Trackhouse.Julia Piquet’s blunt reaction to Daniel Suarez’s Bristol raceJulia Piquet and Daniel Suarez before the Daytona 500 qualifying. Source: GettyDaniel Suarez entered the postseason as the lone Trackhouse Racing driver outside the playoff field, but momentum briefly suggested otherwise. He closed the regular season with three straight top-ten finishes, raising expectations of a strong fall push. Instead, the Round of 16 turned into a nightmare.Suarez opened with a 25th at Darlington before a DNF at Gateway cut his hopes short. Bristol was the final blow. After qualifying 35th, he slowly worked his way forward in what became a tire-wear-heavy race. Running around 25th, he tangled with Kyle Larson late in the night.Larson slowed and spun into the inside wall between Turns 1 and 2 after suffering a broken toe link in the contact. Denny Hamlin also scraped the outside lane in the aftermath, bringing out the 12th caution of the evening. For Suarez, the incident ended his run on Lap 364. He was classified 37th, a frustrating way to begin the playoffs after showing promise just weeks before.Julia Piquet didn’t mince her words. Reacting online to Suarez’s struggles, she wrote:&quot;Unfu**ingbelievable.&quot;Looking ahead, Daniel Suarez will regroup for the Round of 12 races. Next up is New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a flat one-mile oval where he holds a 16.3 average finish across nine starts. He has managed three top-tens there, numbers that suggest a chance at recovery even without playoff stakes.