Daniel Suarez happy to be back after a fourth-place finish at Bristol

While many fans thought Daniel Suarez would never land a quality ride again after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, he became a relevant threat again after joining Trackhouse Racing in 2021. That decision seemingly paid off on Monday during Bristol's first-ever dirt race, where Suarez managed a fourth-place finish.

"To be honest, I have no idea what I was doing. But we're having fun," Daniel Suarez said after a grueling 250 laps at the half-mile short track.

"Everyone at Trackhouse Racing, they do an amazing job. This being the second week in a row that we had very fast racecars capable of running up in the top-five and top-ten. I couldn't be more proud of all these guys, Justin Marks and Ty Norris."

Thank you to my team @TeamTrackhouse 💪🏽Thank you @JustinMarksDG & Ty Norris for believing in me. Thank you @CampingWorld, @CommScope, @CocaColaRacing and all my sponsors. & thank you to all the fans who have never stopped supporting me. Today was just the beginning amigos 🚀👊🏽 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) March 29, 2021

Of course, Daniel Suarez didn't manage to win the historic race in Thunder Valley, but he led laps and managed to hold on to finish fourth. Not only is that his best finish of the 2021 season, but it also puts Suarez in 20th place with a legitimate shot at making the playoffs with a win later this season.

"It just feels so good to be back," Daniel Suarez admitted after taking a second to soak it all in.

"It's been a little difficult the last few months, really the past year, and I feel so good just to be able to race these guys, run a bit upfront. Hopefully, our time will come very soon."

Keep in mind that Daniel Suarez started in the 18th spot, but moved all the way up to fourth by the end of the first stage. This gave the former Xfinity Series champion more stage points than he had won all season, making him a contender for the victory. He followed that up in the second stage by winning it, which really was a huge flex for Trackhouse Racing.

Unfortunately for Daniel Suarez, he wasn't able to overcome a late charge from Joey Logano on the stage three restart and was sent reeling all the way back to fourth as a result. Still the best finish of the entire season, and a great look for the entire organization, but he would probably have to feel like that one got away from him.