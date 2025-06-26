Daniel Suarez informs Dale Earnhardt Jr. about the uncertainty surrounding Trackhouse career as NASCAR future looms large

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez was recently featured in an interview with former NASCAR Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. ahead of the EchoPark Speedway race. During the interaction, Suarez opened up about his future plans with his team.

The 33-year-old driver began his Cup Series journey nearly a decade ago in 2017 under the Joe Gibbs Racing flag. He spent two years with the team before moving to Stewart-Haas Racing for a single season in 2019. Then, Suarez transitioned to Gaunt Brothers Racing in the next season before heading to Trackhouse Racing in 2021. Since then, he has been piloting the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and has secured two wins in the series.

Despite having a successful run with the team, Daniel Suarez told Dale Earnhardt Jr. about the uncertain surroundings at Trackhouse Racing. Saurez stated:

"It's gonna be, maybe in a few months, we see what happens. There is still a lot of things on the air right now that is just something that I'm just uncomfortable in a few areas and a few things, but I love Trackhouse, and I love this team, and this team for me is being my best home in the cup series." [00:12 onwards]

"I want to have more success with this team, and I want to see this team successful regardless if I'm in it or not. Right now, honestly, everything is an option. All I know is that things are going to work out," he added.

Reflecting on the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised Suarez on his positive attitude:

"I like that. attitude, man, always, always try to keep that same attitude, things will find a way to sort themselves out in a place where I'll be happy sitting around and worrying yourself to death isn't really going to solve anything. It can't be productive in the moment, too and you got your mind on something for."

Daniel Suarez last competed in the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM at Pocono Raceway on June 22, 2025. He qualified among the top ten drivers, securing a tenth place, and finished the race in P15, earning 26 points.

“Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Daniel Suarez's Mexico City win in the Xfinity Series

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez secured his maiden victory on his home soil, winning the Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on June 14, 2025. Reflecting on the same, former Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. was amazed and praised Suarez for the feat.

However, Suarez's win was not easy to come by, as he had a bad qualifying session. With just 22 minutes to go, he met the outside barriers on Turn 11 on the first flying lap, resulting in starting the race from the back of the pack in a backup car.

Despite facing all the hurdles, Daniel Suarez made an unexpected comeback and paved his way to the top. The 33-year-old took the lead with 19 laps remaining and took home his first win. Recalling his remarkable performance, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated:

“Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Daniel is so beloved here and he has a lot of pride, a lot of national pride, so good to see him have success."

“There’s a lot of pressure on him. I can’t imagine him coming here and feeling the pressure to perform and succeed in front of his fans. I’m so thankful that he’s able to enjoy this moment," he added. (via The Athletic)

Daniel Suarez ranks 27th on the Cup Series points table with 296 points, three top-ten finishes, and one top-five finish in 17 starts this season. Additionally, he led 14 laps with an average finish of 20.647.

