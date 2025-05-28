Daniel Suarez inks a game-changing partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the NASCAR Mexico City race        

Daniel Suárez is returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports for the Mexico City race. The event is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2025, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

JR Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing also shared that Quaker State will sponsor Suárez’s No. 9 Chevrolet for the Xfinity Series race. The point of focus here is that Suárez, the only Mexican-born winner in NASCAR Cup Series history, will not only race in his home country but also partner with Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner of JR Motorsports, for the first time in the Xfinity Series. It’s a homecoming and a rare collaboration of the 2025 NASCAR season.

This race will be Suárez’s first Xfinity Series start of the 2025 season. His other recent appearance in the series was at the 2024 Chicago Street Race. He won the Xfinity Series championship back in 2016, with a dominating season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Bringing Suárez into the Xfinity race is part of a bigger effort to bring NASCAR closer to Mexican fans. The Monterrey native has long wanted to compete on home soil. He said,

“Being born and raised in Mexico is incredibly special to me. I have dreamed about racing in my home country every day since I left Mexico to chase my NASCAR dream in 2011.” (via JRM Racing PR)

He added that JR Motorsports’ speed this season impressed him and made this opportunity even more appealing. The June 14 event is also historic in terms of location. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez hasn’t hosted an Xfinity Series race since 2008.

The road course, with 15 turns and an altitude of over 7,300 feet, presents a challenging layout. Suárez will race in the Xfinity event on Saturday and return on Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series race in the No. 99 Telcel-Infinitum Chevrolet.

Other drivers competing for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports include Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil. Quaker State, which backs both JR Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing, is the primary sponsor for Suárez’s car. For Suárez, this race is personal.

“Mexico has been loving motorsports for a very long time,” he said, “and I feel like that has also changed into NASCAR. We want to make this weekend permanent on the NASCAR calendar for many years.” (via JRM Racing PR)

The Xfinity race will be broadcast on The CW Network at 4:30 p.m. ET on June 14. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team will be under close watch as fans will be interested to see if Suárez can capitalize on this rare chance to race at home.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Roval backlash after Coca-Cola 600 weekend

NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin posted a blunt message on social media, calling for the end of the Roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In response, Dale Earnhardt Jr. added his voice to the conversation.

Griffin’s post came shortly after Ross Chastain won the Coca-Cola 600, taking control late in the race. Griffin tweeted

“KILL THE ROVAL,”

Brett Griffin @SpotterBrett KILL THE ROVAL

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to this demand. He shared,

“For a while at least.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr For a while at least

The Roval, officially the Bank of America Roval 400, is scheduled to return on October 5. Despite being one of the more unique layouts, featuring a combination of Charlotte’s oval and an infield road course, the venue has struggled to gain fan support.

The Roval circuit covers 2.32 miles and includes 17 turns. Last year, Kyle Larson won the Roval race, starting from sixth and leading 62 laps.

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

