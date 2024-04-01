Daniel Suarez on what Josh Berry "should be expecting" after duo's run-in during NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway

The 2024 Toyota Owners 400 saw NASCAR Cup Series drivers Daniel Suarez and Josh Berry tangle on the track in what seemed like an avoidable incident. Trackhouse Racing's Suarez was seen spinning out as Berry managed to tap the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver from behind during the 400-lap-long race's first stage.

The duo were also seen talking to each other after the race ended in presumably a show of displeasure by Daniel Suarez. The Mexican driver later elaborated on what he and Josh Berry discussed in an interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"He spins me out in stage 1, we're not even in the bottom of the racetrack. Just having a conversation. I want to just race him the same way. We're good, but if tomorrow that happens the other way around there won't be any conversation because he's going to be expecting it."

While Daniel Suarez did not openly criticize his fellow driver from Stewart-Haas Racing, the 32-year-old was certainly upset about how Josh Berry raced him during the 2024 Toyota Owners 400. He ultimately managed to finish outside the top 20 in P22. With teammate Ross Chastain also managing to finish in P15, Trackhouse Racing did not have the best performance as a whole in Virginia.

Josh Berry's outlook on his incident with Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry seemed to have a difference of opinion on who was at fault for spinning Daniel Suarez around during the seventh round of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

The #4 Ford Mustang driver told frontstretch.com:

"I felt like he kind of half-blocked. If he wanted to cover the bottom he should have just went way left. He just hung in the middle and I still was trying to go to the bottom. I hate to spin somebody like that. There's two sides to all of it."

It remains to be seen if Suarez will plan to get back at Josh Berry as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway next Sunday. The Cook Out 400 will see drivers utilize the short-track aero package before heading off to a conventional 1.5-mile-long oval track in the form of Texas Motor Speedway.

The race from Martinsville is expected to go live on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.