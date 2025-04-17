Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet deliver a monochrome style statement

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez and his wife recently uploaded a collaborative Instagram post of behind-the-scenes from their new photoshoot. After wrapping the Bristol Motor Speedway race, Food City 500, NASCAR is headed for a break for Easter on Sunday, April 20, 2025, and following the break, the couple will complete their personal endeavors together.

Julia Piquet has familial ties to the world of racing. Her father, Nelson Piquet, won three Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles. Furthermore, Piquet has been traveling from a young age and has spent time in multiple countries. Then she began dating Suarez in 2019 and tied the knot last year on July 30 during the Paris Olympics break.

In the latest clip, Daniel Suarez and his wife, Julia Piquet, sported multiple outfits for the shoot. During the first shoot, Piquet wore a white shirt and black mini-skirt with matching heels. Meanwhile, the Cup Series wore a black suit with a white shirt and matching sneakers.

For the second shoot, the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver sported his on-track jersey and posed in front of a wall. During the final and third shoot, Piquet sat beside her husband on a green couch. She wore a green floral dress, while Suarez sported a white t-shirt and grey trousers with brown shoes.

The daughter of the three-time Formula One World Drivers' Champion used the trending reel audio 'Still Into You' from Cytil and Marjyo. Piquet captioned the post in Mexican, and the translation stated:

"Thank you for having us @rsvpexcelsior @moonbasslounge"

Daniel Suarez currently ranks 27th on the Cup Series points table with 151 points. He secured a single top-five finish and one top-ten finish in nine starts this season. His best finish in the 2025 season came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished as the runner-up behind Josh Berry.

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, opened up about her husband competing in the Cup Series

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, began a new Get Ready With Me series this season on her Instagram account. In the series, she broke down each outfit she wore to the race, and this series began ahead of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in February 2025.

Following the same, Piquet shared a GRWM clip ahead of the Daytona International Speedway event held on February 16, 2025. During the clip, she answered some of the questions related to her married life from her previous video's comment section.

"Do you get nervous watching your husband?" asked the fan.

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, expressed her nervousness and replied:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking; I was so nervous...I'm dead serious, sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over."

The 33-year-old qualified 23rd for the Bristol Motor Speedway race and finished the race in P33, one spot behind Ty Gibbs. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson took home the win.

