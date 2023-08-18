Daniel Suarez reveals watching Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie’s blockbuster movie “over 30 times” after learning English by watching movies 

The driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Daniel Suarez, is the sole full-time wheelman on the grid to not hail from America.

The Mexican driver has grown into a quintessentially American sport through the ranks in Monterrey, Mexico, following up on his drive now in the highest echelon of the sport.

Hailing from a country not known for speaking English per se was one of the unique challenges faced by the 31-year-old.

Admittedly, Suarez's early days in the United States of America were riddled with confusion as the now-Cup Series winner tried to figure out how to communicate, let alone drive fast and give feedback to his team.

Daniel Suarez has admitted to having learned English from watching TV as well as from his friends and colleagues teaching him the language. One of Suarez's favorite movies, which he claims to have watched over 30 times, is one revered by car enthusiasts as well as racing fans alike.

He elaborated on the same point in a recent interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"Yeah, Gone in 60 Seconds I love that movie so much, I can tell you every, whatever you want to know about that movie, I can tell you because I watched it like 30 times."

Watching Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Cage boost cars while flirting with each other is a recipe destined for success, as proven by Daniel Suarez, who happens to be one of the fans of the blockbuster flick.

Suarez also mentioned another movie he likes and added:

"I love CARS, obviously, that movie is about cars, as well as the movie of Sylvester Stallone, Driven, the IndyCar movie."

Daniel Suarez on having fellow Hispanic singer/rapper Pitbull as co-owner of Trackhouse Racing

Along with Justin Marks, popular rapper and singer Pitbull also co-owns Trackhouse Racing, the team that fields Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Elaborating on how it feels to have a fellow Hispanic own the team he drives for, Suarez elaborated in an interview (via Bob Pockrass):

"Pitbull is definitely a special individual. Believe it or not, we have a few things in common, obviously being Latinos, but also the fact that we came from nothing."

He added:

"As some of you know, I came from a very humble family, and for me to be a professional race car driver was, the percentage of me making it was very low, as it was for him."

Daniel Suarez is one of the drivers sitting on the 2023 playoff bubble, going into the next two races in the regular season with a must-win mindset.