NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International 

The Watkins Glen International is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen this weekend. The 25th race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, August 20, in a 220.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Watkins Glen, New York, the Watkins Glen International boasts a road course with a 2.45-mile-long total length. It opened in 1956 and features seven turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Expand Tweet

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.45-mile road course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Go Bowling At The Glen will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 pm ET on USA. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Go Bowling At The Glen.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying order for NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Cole Custer leading Group A and Andy Lally leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Cole Custer - 36.150 Josh Bilicki - 34.300 Erik Jones - 32.800 Todd Gilliland - 30.550 Ty Dillon - 29.250 Mike Rockenfeller - 27.800 Harrison Burton - 26.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.500 Austin Dillon - 21.450 Kevin Harvick - 18.100 Brad Keselowski - 15.950 Ty Gibbs - 15.400 Denny Hamlin - 13.800 Alex Bowman - 10.950 William Byron - 10.900 Michael McDowell - 7.450 Tyler Reddick - 6.950 Chase Elliott - 6.050

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Andy Lally - 34.600 Aric Almirola - 32.850 Justin Haley - 32.600 Ryan Preece - 29.350 Corey LaJoie - 28.400 Joey Logano - 26.800 Kyle Busch - 23.350 AJ Allmendinger - 22.000 Austin Cindric - 18.200 Bubba Wallace - 18.000 Ross Chastain - 15.600 Chase Briscoe - 14.900 Ryan Blaney - 11.750 Chris Buescher - 10.950 Daniel Suarez - 8.400 Christopher Bell - 7.100 Martin Truex Jr - 6.550 Kyle Larson - 6.050

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International this weekend live on USA and MRN.