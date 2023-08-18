NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International 

The Watkins Glen International is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen this weekend. The 25th race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, August 20, in a 220.5-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Watkins Glen, New York, the Watkins Glen International boasts a road course with a 2.45-mile-long total length. It opened in 1956 and features seven turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.45-mile road course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The Go Bowling At The Glen will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 pm ET on USA. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Go Bowling At The Glen.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Watkins Glen International.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Cole Custer leading Group A and Andy Lally leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Cole Custer - 36.150
- Josh Bilicki - 34.300
- Erik Jones - 32.800
- Todd Gilliland - 30.550
- Ty Dillon - 29.250
- Mike Rockenfeller - 27.800
- Harrison Burton - 26.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.500
- Austin Dillon - 21.450
- Kevin Harvick - 18.100
- Brad Keselowski - 15.950
- Ty Gibbs - 15.400
- Denny Hamlin - 13.800
- Alex Bowman - 10.950
- William Byron - 10.900
- Michael McDowell - 7.450
- Tyler Reddick - 6.950
- Chase Elliott - 6.050
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Andy Lally - 34.600
- Aric Almirola - 32.850
- Justin Haley - 32.600
- Ryan Preece - 29.350
- Corey LaJoie - 28.400
- Joey Logano - 26.800
- Kyle Busch - 23.350
- AJ Allmendinger - 22.000
- Austin Cindric - 18.200
- Bubba Wallace - 18.000
- Ross Chastain - 15.600
- Chase Briscoe - 14.900
- Ryan Blaney - 11.750
- Chris Buescher - 10.950
- Daniel Suarez - 8.400
- Christopher Bell - 7.100
- Martin Truex Jr - 6.550
- Kyle Larson - 6.050
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International this weekend live on USA and MRN.