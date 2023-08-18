NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International 

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 18, 2023 18:59 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

The Watkins Glen International is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen this weekend. The 25th race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, August 20, in a 220.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Watkins Glen, New York, the Watkins Glen International boasts a road course with a 2.45-mile-long total length. It opened in 1956 and features seven turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.45-mile road course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Go Bowling At The Glen will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 pm ET on USA. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Go Bowling At The Glen.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Cole Custer leading Group A and Andy Lally leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Cole Custer - 36.150
  2. Josh Bilicki - 34.300
  3. Erik Jones - 32.800
  4. Todd Gilliland - 30.550
  5. Ty Dillon - 29.250
  6. Mike Rockenfeller - 27.800
  7. Harrison Burton - 26.400
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.500
  9. Austin Dillon - 21.450
  10. Kevin Harvick - 18.100
  11. Brad Keselowski - 15.950
  12. Ty Gibbs - 15.400
  13. Denny Hamlin - 13.800
  14. Alex Bowman - 10.950
  15. William Byron - 10.900
  16. Michael McDowell - 7.450
  17. Tyler Reddick - 6.950
  18. Chase Elliott - 6.050

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Andy Lally - 34.600
  2. Aric Almirola - 32.850
  3. Justin Haley - 32.600
  4. Ryan Preece - 29.350
  5. Corey LaJoie - 28.400
  6. Joey Logano - 26.800
  7. Kyle Busch - 23.350
  8. AJ Allmendinger - 22.000
  9. Austin Cindric - 18.200
  10. Bubba Wallace - 18.000
  11. Ross Chastain - 15.600
  12. Chase Briscoe - 14.900
  13. Ryan Blaney - 11.750
  14. Chris Buescher - 10.950
  15. Daniel Suarez - 8.400
  16. Christopher Bell - 7.100
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 6.550
  18. Kyle Larson - 6.050

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International this weekend live on USA and MRN.

