NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 16, 2023 19:19 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend after the action-packed Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

The Go Bowling at The Glen is the 25th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the fourth road course race of the season. It will be held on Sunday (August 20) at the Watkins Glen International. The event is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network.

The Go Bowling at The Glen will be contested over 90 laps at the Watkins Glen International Raceway. This marks the 37th annual Go Bowling at The Glen hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Watkins Glen. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Mike Rockenfeller, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen and finished with a total time of two hours, 17 minutes, and 52seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at the Watkins Glen International:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Andy Lally
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Watkins Glen International on August 20 at 3 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
