NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend after the action-packed Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

The Go Bowling at The Glen is the 25th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the fourth road course race of the season. It will be held on Sunday (August 20) at the Watkins Glen International. The event is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network.

Expand Tweet

The Go Bowling at The Glen will be contested over 90 laps at the Watkins Glen International Raceway. This marks the 37th annual Go Bowling at The Glen hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen.

Expand Tweet

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Watkins Glen. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Mike Rockenfeller, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen and finished with a total time of two hours, 17 minutes, and 52seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at the Watkins Glen International:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Andy Lally #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Watkins Glen International on August 20 at 3 pm ET.